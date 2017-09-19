President Lungu at the UN General assembly in pictures

President Lungu speaking to the UN-women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (right) and Ms. Nyaradzai Gumbonzvnda , African union goodwill ambassador for ending child marriage.
President Lungu at the UN General assembly
President Lungu’s address

South Africa’s Jacob Zuma at the African Heads of State and Government Meeting on Climate Change.
President Lungu President Mutharika of Malawi
Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari on arrival in New York, he is billed to be the 8th speaker today.
Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe , acting minister of Gender chatting with Ms. Laura Londen , UNFPA deputy executive director

