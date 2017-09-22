The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has started connecting all the government institutions with power in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.

This is in readiness to connect all government institutions to ZESCO power supply.

Chinsali District Commissioner, Maximo Chitambi has confirmed the development in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

Mr. Chitambi said that the programme of electrifying all government institutions along the REA’s phase 1 and 2 project is one of the policies that President Edgar Lungu has been emphasising on as one of the policy matter to be implemented.

He disclosed that the electrification exercise will benefit about 35 staff houses, two chiefs’ palaces, a local court and two health posts, all along Chinsali /Kaso via Mulilansolo.

Mr. Chitambi has since thanked government through REA project on the fulfilment of the project which will motivate field officers including teachers in rural areas.

The electrification of the area will benefit the community such as school and health facilities among others and subsequently improve the quality of service delivery to the public.

The project will later proceed into phase three targeting Tongotongo School up to Mbesuma Ranch in Chambeshi area.

REA embarked on a project from Chinsali to Kaso via Mulilansolo to construct a powerline in 2014 the project which is expected to be handed over to the public next year.