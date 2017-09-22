Shepolopolo will on Saturday fight for the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship bronze against guests Kenya after failing to reach the final.

Zambia failed to storm the COSAFA Cup final on Thursday after losing to South Africa 5-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes.

The Zambian women gave away a 3-0 lead less than 15 minutes away from full time before losing on penalties.

“It’s very emotional and it hurts. We shall cry it out because truly, these girls deserved to be in the finals,” Zambia deputy coach Enala Phiri mourned.

Kenya also failed to reach the final after losing 4-0 to hosts Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Zambia and Kenya will clash in Bulawayo in the lunch time match third and fourth play-off match.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and South Africa will clash in Sunday’s COSAFA Cup final.