The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC ) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested an Accountant for money laundering activities involving K30, 000.00.

And the Commission in Lusaka has arrested a Congolese National of Chawama Compound for trafficking in cocaine.

Cosmas Langa Tembo, 42, of House No. B148 Mtendere Compound in Lusaka has been arrested for attempting to obtain credit by false pretences, forgery, uttering of false documents and personation contrary to the laws of Zambia.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.

Particulars of the offence are that Tembo on dates unknown but between 1st November, 2016 and 27th January, 2017 whilst acting together with other persons unknown did attempt to obtain credit of K30, 000.00 from a known Micro Financial Lending Institution by uttering false documents purporting to be a Teacher at Mayota Primary School in Chibombo District when in fact not.

A cheque of K30, 000.00 was subsequently issued to Tembo which was later deposited into a known bank account opened using false documents.

Patrick Mwamba, 40, a Hair Dresser at Kamwala Market has been arrested for trafficking in cocaine powder.

The suspect was arrested at Kamwala Market as he was about to transact.

Both suspects will appear in court soon.