On Monday, September 25, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (19:00hrs- 21:00hrs Zambian time) Project C.U.R.E. will host the 2017 First Ladies Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. This fundraising luncheon welcomes Her Excellency Esther Lungu, First Lady of Zambia to raise awareness of global healthcare needs and supports the delivery of life-saving medical supplies and equipment to medical professionals, and patients under their care, in Zambia.

Joining Her Excellency Esther Lungu in raising awareness about healthcare needs in Zambia is Former First Lady of Colorado, Ms. Frances Owens; First Lady of the City and County of Denver, Mary Louise Lee; Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs of Swire Coca-Cola, USA and Presenting Sponsor, Jenifer Jessep; and Project C.U.R.E.

co-founder, Dr. AnnaMarie Jackson. Anne Trujillo, news anchor for ABC 7 News, will emcee the event.

“We are thrilled to join Coca-Cola and local sponsors in hosting the First Lady of Zambia for this historic event. I am grateful to those in the community who have agreed to participate in the Luncheon,” said Dr. Douglas Jackson, president and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. “The funds raised through the Luncheon will improve health and save lives in Zambia through the delivery of medical supplies and equipment. Together, we are changing the world!” he explained.

Project C.U.R.E. expects approximately 1,000+ of the city and state’s business and community leaders to attend this invitation-only luncheon. The goal for the First Ladies Luncheon honouring the First Lady of Zambia is to raise enough funding to deliver nearly $3 million in medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics in Zambia.

“Coca-Cola is proud to support the work of Project C.U.R.E. in Zambia. As one of the largest private sector employers on the continent with over 75,000 associates – including more than 1,000 in Zambia – improving the quality of life in communities that we serve is a core component and responsibility of our business. From empowering women and youth economically through our supply chain to providing sustainable access to safe drinking water, education and many other efforts, our sustainability efforts in support of the people of Zambia stretch across three decades. These efforts certainly would not be possible without the expertise of NGO partners like Project C.U.R.E. and committed government leaders like Her Excellency, First Lady Lungu.” said Jenifer Jessep, representing The Coca-Cola Company at the event in Denver.

Launched in 2006, Project C.U.R.E.’s First Ladies Luncheon is a fundraising event that brings awareness to the humanitarian efforts of First Ladies from around the world. At each event, thousands of distinguished guests join together to learn about the First Lady’s key healthcare issues and raise funding to deliver life-saving medical supplies and equipment to the most deserving hospitals and clinics throughout her country. Combined, Project C.U.R.E.’s First Ladies Luncheons have raised funding to deliver a total of $19 million dollars’ worth of medical relief to hospitals and clinics around the developing world.

Former First Ladies Luncheons have welcomed Señora Ana Ligia de Saca of El Salvador; Mrs. Margarita Zavala of Mexico; Mrs. Kim Simplis of Belize; Mrs. Ernestina Naadu Mills of Ghana; the First Lady of Panama, Mrs. Marta Martinelli; Mrs. Mama Salma Kikwete, First Lady of Tanzania; Mrs. Bolormaa Khajidsuren, First Lady of Mongolia; Dr. Maria da Luz Dai Guebuza, the First Lady of Mozambique; the First Lady of Papua New Guinea Lady Lynda Babao O’Neill, and most recently the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta.