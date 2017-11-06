King Mswati the second of Swaziland says Zambia has some of the best tourism attractions in Africa. He says it is for this reason that he has visited the Country.
The King also told Reporters that his visit to Zambia is aimed at cementing relationship between his country and Zambia. He said there is need for countries to continue working together.
King Mswati was speaking shortly before he left for Mfuwe together with President Edgar Lungu on a private visit. He was seen off by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Micheal Katambo, Minister of water Resources Lloyd Kaziya and defense chiefs at Zambia Air force Base airport.
King Mswati is expected to complete his visit on Wednesday. King Mswati is in the country for a private visit.
Why is Lungu receiving Mswati on a purely private visit? Waste of taxpayers time and resources.
Whom does he want to bluff????????????
King Mswati on a private visit to Mfuwe? Please President Lungu and the King, leave our Buffaloes alone and all wild animals
A Head of state’s visit can only be private when it is not even announced that he’s travelling out of the country,the way the late Sata used to sneak out of the country for private medical trips.
Is Swaziland a Country? I thought it was a kingdom.
Kingdom, republic are all countries.
United Kingdom is a country so as swaziland
These people have gone pouching let’s protect our wildlife last time it was buffalos with wild mouth desease this has to be stopped, since when did Presidents involve themselves with donating our animals has it ever happened before? MPs bring it up in parliament
ine just bring me bush meat, especially munjili