King Mswati the second of Swaziland says Zambia has some of the best tourism attractions in Africa. He says it is for this reason that he has visited the Country.

The King also told Reporters that his visit to Zambia is aimed at cementing relationship between his country and Zambia. He said there is need for countries to continue working together.

King Mswati was speaking shortly before he left for Mfuwe together with President Edgar Lungu on a private visit. He was seen off by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Micheal Katambo, Minister of water Resources Lloyd Kaziya and defense chiefs at Zambia Air force Base airport.

King Mswati is expected to complete his visit on Wednesday. King Mswati is in the country for a private visit.