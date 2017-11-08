Division One Zone Two side Indeni say they will appeal FAZ’s decision to award three points to Kasanshi Dynamos over allegations of fielding an ineligible player in May this season.

FAZ on Monday announced that Kansanshi have been awarded three points and three goals after Indeni fielded midfielder Mathews Simbeye who is alleged to have been a Chambishi player.

The FAZ disciplinary committee found Indeni guilty of breaching FAZ rules and regulations.

But Indeni secretary Stephen Sinyiza said in a statement that the FAZ ruling ignored a number of issues.

“We will appeal the matter because we believe procedure was not followed, the player in question [Mathews Simbeye] was on loan from Chambeshi FC and documentation to that effect is in place,” Sinyiza said.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi now top Zone Two with 60 points, one above second placed Kitwe United, with one match remaining in the season.

Kitwe were leading the table with 59 points from 29 games before the controversial awarding of three points to Kansanshi by FAZ.