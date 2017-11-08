Lusaka Politician Maiko Zulu says the incompetence being exhibited by some elected leaders in government is because they stood on the ticket of the party whose victory in the 2016 elections is disputed.
In an interview yesterday, Zulu said it is distressing that the Constitutional Court did not tell the nation whether or not the 2016 general elections were free and fair adding that it is the more reason why certain elected government leaders have continued with their ineptness.
Reacting to Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba’s image in a deep sleep at a meeting which has gone viral on social media, Zulu said it is difficult for some leaders to perform to the expectations of the electorate because they are taking advantage of Zambians by concentrating on salaries instead of service above self.
Zulu has since styled the Mayor Wilson Kalumba as an embarrassment who has failed to preside over the affairs of the Greater City of Lusaka.
“The money Edgar looted from Zambia is difficulty to trace because it is stashed in countries like Bahrain and Mozambique where there are no records and he uses agents.”
SINCE WHEN DID THE CONCOURT BECOME AN OBSERVER OF ELECTIONS??? SHOWS YOU THE CALIBRE OF OPPOSITION THIS COUNTRY IS CURRENTLY CURSED WITH!!!!
WHAT ABOUT by- elections done on POST 2016 ELECTIONS, were they FREE and FAIR? We had had 19 local elections in May MIGHT PF scooped 11 and upnd managed 5 the rest shared by the other parties. AND in AUGUST we had another by-ELECTIONS, might PF scooped 9 upnd 3 and the rest shared 1.REASON? Since 2016 GENERAL elections PF will plainly win on its STRONGHOLDS and UPND will also WIN on their STRONGHOLDS. The MAIN battle grounds are COSMOPOLITAN cities like LUSAKA,COPPERBELT,LIVESTONE and CHIPATA CENTRAL. As long as upnd fails to impress SOULS in these proximities (HILDA whatsoever) will always fail to HANDLE presidential petitions case until her retirement AND leave the upnd zealots in limbo waiting for petitions case in Namwala, Mazabuka and Choma central while ECL is working in 6.5…
Concourt failed to declare Lungu winner and duly elected president. Lungu is illegal and illegitimate.
The constitution mandates the ECZ to declare winners of elections. ConCourt is a court, it presides over disputes. If the dispute is not proven beyond reasonable doubt, it will not compel the ConCourt to order the ECZ to nullify the election. Since there was insufficient evidence to warrant a nullification, the ECZ declaration remained valid. It’s sad that you suspend your functioning brain to read and understand these things that are very clear in the constitution (downloadable from google!!) and rely on whatever the upnd says and you religiously believe them. What a life….
Do you mean Maiko Zulu the musician turned Politician? You have to improve on your headlines…
Is this guy still not fired?Shame Zambia shame.