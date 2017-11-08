Lusaka Politician Maiko Zulu says the incompetence being exhibited by some elected leaders in government is because they stood on the ticket of the party whose victory in the 2016 elections is disputed.

In an interview yesterday, Zulu said it is distressing that the Constitutional Court did not tell the nation whether or not the 2016 general elections were free and fair adding that it is the more reason why certain elected government leaders have continued with their ineptness.

Reacting to Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba’s image in a deep sleep at a meeting which has gone viral on social media, Zulu said it is difficult for some leaders to perform to the expectations of the electorate because they are taking advantage of Zambians by concentrating on salaries instead of service above self.

Zulu has since styled the Mayor Wilson Kalumba as an embarrassment who has failed to preside over the affairs of the Greater City of Lusaka.

