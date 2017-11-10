Vice President Inonge Wina has said that Zambians that judge for themselves on the moral stance of opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, who was named in the Paradise Papers which reveal wealthy people stashing money in countries deemed tax havens.
Responding to a question in parliament today by Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga who wanted to find out government’s stance on the matter where UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is named and linked to various companies abroad which have been buying shares in Zambian companies, the Vice President said that investing in offshore accounts is usually synonymous with illicit acts.
The Vice President noted that some opposition leaders have been under declaring their net worth leaving out assets abroad which are denying the country the much-needed tax.
And the Vice President has advised Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili to be conducting proper investigations instead of making allegations. This was after Mr. Kambwili asked about reports that Swaziland King Mswati who was recently in Zambia on a private visit had come to conclude a deal for the setting up of a fourth mobile service company.
Mrs. Wina said she is not aware of such a matter because King Mswati’s visit was meant to strengthen bilateral relations with Zambia and promote the tourism industry.
She however noted that the setting up of a mobile service company is vital for competition and that all investors are welcome.
She has lost my respect. She recently voted wrong in the right way and now thinks by smearing dirt on HH she’s doing service to the country. I hate people who with double standards.
I see nothing wrong with her response. She is not casting any aspersions as you imply, she has merely left it up to the people to decide, which is very wise. Personal money matters are not for the others to comment on but people can decide wether or not a person with offshore accounts is credible enough to be entrusted with the country’s leadership role that he aspires.
That said, a lot of people may suspect that anyone with a lot of money got it by taking something from someone else. That’s not always the case. It may just as well be a result of hard work and commitment which pays off with financial progress.
Let’s be honest we all know that HH got his money from privitisation deals thanks to FTJ. Let HH explain how he made that 14 million dollars which was banked abroad, unfortunately we have proper stone brains in govt who are dull as the toilet paper HH uses to wipe his oily bottom. They are all useless cretins – HH, Rupiah, FTJ and yes dare I say it even some members of the current govt are traitors to the late great MCS vision for a better Zambia for all. The Paradise papers have revealed what some of us have been saying about HH, how many ex Grant Thornton employees walked away with 14million dollars only after a few years? Never! Elo HH only got that position in GT because his father AKM pushed some bottons! Facts!!!!
You can never get an intelligent well thought answer from anyone in this Government. The question was, what is Government thinking or going to do about it? How can you say it’s up to the Zambians? Zambians elect people like you to speak for them. What does she mean by saying Zambians? Which Zambians?
HH is not ignorant, he knows Zambia like the UK has a redistributive tax system. People on higher income are taxed more than those on less income. This helps the government meet its social and economic obligations but if citizens like HH are hiding money in offshore, onshore or cyberspace jurisdictions, how Zambia will develop?
1. Under5 keeps insulting the intelligence of Zambians who he thinks are daft. Just look at his comments on the Paradise Papers. This is about tax evasion and yet he twists it to say that it’s about “…..clever and patriotic people like me under5 finding innovative and cheaper sources of money to borrow for the development of Zambia…”!! What’s the connection between hiding money and borrowing cheaply? Its actually cheaper to use your own money to set up industries at home than to hide it away and then go and borrow.
2. I think Veep Inonge Wina’s statement on the matter really undressed under5!
3. In any case the matter is under investigation by the International Committe of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), so what you are saying mr under5 is premature and purely designed to distract…
The question of tax havens is a moral and not legal issue. Issues of morality are highly subjective. Same as saying my sin is better than the next person’s; For me a government that can procure fire engines @$1M each, ambulances @$230K each and pay @$6M for equipment not delivered 2 years down the line is as immoral if not worse than a person who puts money in offshore accounts to get a tax break. What makes it worse is that they are pointing a finger at another persons immorality while ignoring their own wrong doing. This is totally unacceptable.
Ba under5 party, my advice to you is that you may not understand such complicated issues, so keep your traps shut lest you complicate things for under5, he is already in a bind with his attempt to cover up and sound innocent. Spare your under5 further anguish imwe ma ***Donkeys.
I still respect her! She is calm, hard working and mature. UPND will never respect anyone in government! Only those from Namwala will be respected even if they burn infrastructure and displace people because of tribalism! The party and its cadres will still respect the culprits and deny that nothing happened.
