Police in Shibuyunji district in Lusaka province have arrested two suspected criminals for allegedly stealing goods from shops at Nampundwe Council Market using alleged witchcraft.

Both suspects are security guards at Nampundwe market.

The duo were arrested on Wednesday around 23:00 hours by the members of the market committee who were patrolling the market.

The suspects were later taken to Shibuyunji Police Station where they were formally arrested and detained for investigations.

And yesterday Shibuyunji police , with the market committee’s support, swung into action and recovered assorted goods worth thousands of Kwacha from the houses of the two suspects.