Midfielder Edward Chilufya says that greater things can only come for Chipolopolo if they slay the Indomitable Lions Cameroon in Saturday’s formality 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier.

The junior international star is set for his senior debut this weekend after missing the last three Chipolopolo games due to a visa hitch prior to turning 18-years-old in late October.

“We are taking this game seriously because we believe with a good result this weekend good things are coming our way despite being out of the qualifiers,”Chilfuya said.

Chilufya is set to be the latest 2017 U20 AFCON winning stars to be rolled-out by Wedson Nyirenda into the senior team joining Enoch Mwepu and Fashion Sakala over the last two months.

Patson Daka and Emmanuel Banda on the other hand have showed they have made greater strides following the duos recall thanks to their Under-20 exploits over the last twelve months.

Meanwhile, the match will be Zambia’s last scheduled engagement in 2017 and are desperate to end it on a high especially after losing 1-0 away to Nigeria in their penultimate Group B qualifier on October that ended their road to Moscow hopes.

Furthermore, Zambia have jumped 19 places on the FIFA Rankings since their September 3-1 home and 1-0 away wins over Algeria to sit at number 77 heading into this weekend’s date with the African champions.

A favourable result against Cameroon will see Zambia maintain its climb and cement an honourable runners-up finish in Group B.