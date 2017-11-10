

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says President Edgar Lungu remains the party’s presidential candidate in the 2021 elections.

Mr Mwila has since dispelled media reports suggesting that President Lungu will not stand on the PF ticket during the 2021 general election.

President Lungu is quoted to have made a surprise announcement at the Zambia Association of Manufacturers’ meet the president seminar that he is only going to be in office until 2021, when his term of office comes to end.

But Mr. Mwila has told journalists in Lusaka that contrary to such reports, the PF presidential candidate remains President Lungu as ratified by the Central Committee.

He says President Lungu’s candidature is a non negotiable matter.

Earlier, Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili commended President Edgar Lungu after he announced that he will only rule up up 2021.

During an address at the Zambia Assiciation of Manufacturers “Meet the President Dialogue” at Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday, Presideng Lungu declared that he will only be in the office until 2021.

The declaration is hoped will put the rest a raging debate about President Lungu’s eligibility to stand.

Commenting on the development, Mr Kambwili said President Lungu should be commended for “coming to his senses”.

“Can all of those political leaders that were told by Davies Mwila to shelve their ambitions for 2021 please un-shelve them,” Mr Kambwili said.

“I would like to commend President Lungu for coming to his senses and not listening to his stooge of an SG or that media director who is a liability,” he said.

“This is as it should be, the people of Zambia well done for putting pressure and advising the president that this 3rd term stuff does not run well in our country. Now to all of those that have been singing and endorsing President Lungu for 2021 your selfishness has been exposed, your motives have been undone and you have been put to shame,” he said.

He added, “Busy in the forefront endorsing someone who is not eligible to stand and demonising those who are able to. Well the tables have certainly turned now we will see where those Lungu 2021 bootlickers will go.”

President Lungu stated that whoever will take over from him in 2021, should continue engaging the Manufactures.

“The economy knows no politics, whoever will be President will have to carry on with engaging you because you are not politicians, you are economic players and you will always be there. Government just makes it conducive for you to succeed,” said President Lungu.

“Together, we can achieve industrialisation with unity of purpose. We can transform Zambia into an industrialisation hub. So let us all rise to the occasion and ensure that industrialisation becomes a reality in our lifetime, or in my term of office. and by the way I am only going up to 2021.”