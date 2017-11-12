Two foreign tourists have been trampled to death by an Elephant at Maramba River Lodge in Livingstone.
Zambia Police Service acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.
Mr Mwale said the two are a lady from Belgium aged 57 and a 64 year old man from the Netherlands were killed as they went close to the Elephant to try to take photographs of one of Zambia’s big five game.
He said police officers who visited the scene and found the bodies of the deceased lying on the ground with multiple injuries all over their bodies.
Mr Mwale said names of the deceased have been withheld till their next of kin are informed.
The police spokesperson said the bodies have been deposited at Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while an inquiry file has been opened for further investigations.
Recently a security guard on his way to work was killed by an elephant in the tourist capital.
There is something dumb about foreign tourists who go to African on these holidays….game Safaris. I don’t know why they can’t get it that these are wild animals and not not domestic horses, hence they need to be respected as such. Especially if you are on their turf.
Didn’t we just read about another incidence if S/Africa where a tourist was mould to death after getting out of the car, despite signs allover warning never to do this, and tried to get close to a pride of lions. And here we are again talking about a similar situation….foreign tourists getting to close to wild animals for a photo!
If they where ambushed; one would understand. But there is no excuse for someone to recklessly put themselves in danger like this. RIP!!!
Dunderheads abound. How does anyone in their right mind link this story to ECL.
Lord have mercy. Are there no perimeter fences for safety?
Too sad a story. We mourn with those who mourn. May the family draw from the spirit of peace and hospitable environment in our country
R I P!some Zambians need to be educated how do you bring in politics in such a thing? Go back to school .
Let’s not be so heartless. Life is life. The same blood that runs through you ran through them. The only thing worth criticism here is their recklessness in getting too close to a wild animal.
This woman was an very much passionate about elephant protection and has lived in the Southern African wild for decades. She was on leave from her job as an incredible lodge manager in Tanzania with a wealth of knowledge of wild animals, we do not know exactly what happened from this article, but I can tell you that these were not ‘dumb foreign tourists’. Show some resepct Yambayamba.