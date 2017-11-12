Two foreign tourists have been trampled to death by an Elephant at Maramba River Lodge in Livingstone.

Zambia Police Service acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Mr Mwale said the two are a lady from Belgium aged 57 and a 64 year old man from the Netherlands were killed as they went close to the Elephant to try to take photographs of one of Zambia’s big five game.

He said police officers who visited the scene and found the bodies of the deceased lying on the ground with multiple injuries all over their bodies.

Mr Mwale said names of the deceased have been withheld till their next of kin are informed.

The police spokesperson said the bodies have been deposited at Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while an inquiry file has been opened for further investigations.

Recently a security guard on his way to work was killed by an elephant in the tourist capital.