The Zambia Police has finally confirmed that it has now received a formal report from British Council regarding the UK’s Department for International Development’a funded Zambia Accountability Project (ZAP).

Two weeks ago, a source from British Council revealed that around 3.5 million pound of donor funds have stolen by a group of local civil society organizations.

The funds were given to local NGOs as part of DFID’s election support fund in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

However, the Police and some NGOs implicated rushed the dismiss the story and described it as malicious.

But Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that a report on the fraud case has been received.

“I wish to confirm that the Zambia Police has finally received a formal report from the British Council on the suspected fraud by one of the UKAid funded projects which is the Zambia Accountability Project (ZAP). The report was made on the 09th November, 2017 to the Zambia Police Anti Fraud Unit,” Mrs Katongo said.

“The fraud is said to have occurred between 01st January, 2016 and 01st September, 2017,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said the revelation follows an internal investigation carried out by the British Council.

She said the Zambia Police has since opened an inquiry file in the matter.