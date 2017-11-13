Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the recently formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bigger than the way the PF was in its first five years.
Mr Kambwili who works as a Political Consultant for NDC said he can foresee that NDC is growing leaps and bounds.
Mr Kambwili said this on his Facebook page after the party held a mobilization meeting in Mufulira on Sunday.
“Today the NDC team completely shut down Mufulira such that the whole PF provincial leadership including the MMD thugs camped in Mufulira. As political consultant I can foresee this party growing leaps and bounds because the pressure that they have put on the patriotic front is immense,” Mr Kambwili said.
He said the NDC led by Mwenya Musenge is bigger than PF was in its first 5 years of formation adding that the PF structures are in total confusion and in complete disarray.
Mr Kambwili said the NDC is swiftly coming in to provide credible leadership and a lasting solution to the poverty that Zambia faces.
“After a successful meeting with more than 3000 people the patriotic front members got agitated and sent irate thugs to throw stones and break cars at the Hindu Hall in Mufulira,” he said.
“However alert NDC youths combined with professional police officers apprehended the thugs and they locked them up. Whilst at the police station the deputy mayor and Chiteme where seen verbally abusing the men and women in uniform saying that NDC should not be allowed to hold any meeting because this country belongs to President Lungu.”
He added, “Unfortunately, the PF youths that where sent by Lusambo (Copperbelt Minister) joined the NDC entourage that toured the mining town to a huge huge atmosphere. The Copperbelt is crumbling very fast, although not as fast as it is in some of these other provinces. Can these MPs and senior officials allow Musenge the political mosquito to mobilise for his party.”
Mr Kambwili described the behavior of the Mufulira Deputy Mayor as an embarrassment to President Lungu and the party people used to love so much.
We have seen these politics of poverty Mr. Kambwili. Why don’t you just resign and join your new party. It’s clear that you are scared of the ruling party. Please test the water by resigning and contest on the fast growing party as you claim .
i have told you that PF is a violet party led by thugs; here you have it again; now i know why Lusambo and his thugs sent people from all copperbelt districts to welcome Lungu at Ndola airport to give impression that Lungu is popular; well done Kambwili and Musenge; put more pressure on PF; now I wonder whether PF cadres here will call me an NDC supporter; to PF cadres anyone against PF violence and corruption is UPND; which is a shame;
No comment on the Deputy Mayor roughing up a policeman?
I am a Copperbelt resident. PF has surrendered to NDC here. Wapya baisa
Rethink your boastfulness CK for the good book says “the race is not to the swift” and the children’s folk stories told us the hare lost the race to the tortoise.
Firing Kambwili was a big mistake. Regrettably so.
Wishingful thinking ba Kambwili!!!many politicians think that way but when reality catch up with them,they change goal posts claiming that elections were rigged.having 3000 people attending NDC mobilisation meeting do not make it big.Ask Wynter Kabimba,Miles Sampa who thought the same way few years ago.plus resign from PF Kambwili so that you can test waters in Roan if you are that popular!!GBM thought the same way about Kasama central,the rest is history!!!HH has been trying since 2006 in vein.in 2021 Kambwili will know how tough it is to win the presidency!!!Giant Michael Sata spent 10 solid years in opposition!!Kambwili cant even beat PF in the Copperbelt.so stop dreaming ba NDC as you are too far away from plot one!!
The Deputy Mayor of Mufulira is exactly the reason why decent women and men avoid politics at all costs….Zambia belongs to everyone not only to PF
@Janet:i also live on the copperbelt,NDC is not on top of PF here.those are lies!!if elections were held today,even HH’s upnd can do better than NDC on the copperbelt.you should know politics.having few peoole talking about a party does not mean all those will vote for you-far from it.whenever president Edgar Lungu is in the copperbelt,dont you see huge crowds around him?stop dreaming my guy.yes NDC may have support in the copperbelt but not more that PF-THIS IS THE GOSPEL TRUTH!!