Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the recently formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bigger than the way the PF was in its first five years.

Mr Kambwili who works as a Political Consultant for NDC said he can foresee that NDC is growing leaps and bounds.

Mr Kambwili said this on his Facebook page after the party held a mobilization meeting in Mufulira on Sunday.

“Today the NDC team completely shut down Mufulira such that the whole PF provincial leadership including the MMD thugs camped in Mufulira. As political consultant I can foresee this party growing leaps and bounds because the pressure that they have put on the patriotic front is immense,” Mr Kambwili said.

He said the NDC led by Mwenya Musenge is bigger than PF was in its first 5 years of formation adding that the PF structures are in total confusion and in complete disarray.

Mr Kambwili said the NDC is swiftly coming in to provide credible leadership and a lasting solution to the poverty that Zambia faces.

“After a successful meeting with more than 3000 people the patriotic front members got agitated and sent irate thugs to throw stones and break cars at the Hindu Hall in Mufulira,” he said.

“However alert NDC youths combined with professional police officers apprehended the thugs and they locked them up. Whilst at the police station the deputy mayor and Chiteme where seen verbally abusing the men and women in uniform saying that NDC should not be allowed to hold any meeting because this country belongs to President Lungu.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the PF youths that where sent by Lusambo (Copperbelt Minister) joined the NDC entourage that toured the mining town to a huge huge atmosphere. The Copperbelt is crumbling very fast, although not as fast as it is in some of these other provinces. Can these MPs and senior officials allow Musenge the political mosquito to mobilise for his party.”

Mr Kambwili described the behavior of the Mufulira Deputy Mayor as an embarrassment to President Lungu and the party people used to love so much.