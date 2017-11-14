President Edgar Lungu arrives in Egypt for State Visit

President Edgar Lungu talks to Egyptian Agriculture Minister Abd Almnaem Albna on arrival at Cairo International Airport in Egypt
President Edgar Lungu is in Cairo, Egypt for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The plane carrying President Lungu touched down at Cairo International Airport at about 14:00 hours Zambian time.

President Lungu was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Abdel Moneim El Banna , Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margret Mwanakatwe, Zambia
Army Commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova.

Zambian Ambassador to Egypt Major General Topply Lubaya and Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ragaai Tawfiq Said Nasr were also on hand to receive the President.

President Lungu is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President EL-SISI and sign a number of memoranda of Understanding and agreements which include tourism and Health.

The two Heads of State will then grace the Zambia, Egypt business council forum before visiting the Suez Cannel fisheries Establishment.

President Lungu is also scheduled to tour the Arab Industrial Park, an economic zone as well as learn how the tourism sector is flourishing in Egypt.

 

He said Zambia and Egypt enjoy warm bilateral relations which will be further strengthened by President Lungu’s visit.

 

President Lungu is also scheduled to visit the Arab Industrial Authority and the economic industrial zone as well as learn how the tourism sector is flourishing in Egypt.

The Head of State will then meet Zambians living in Egypt before concluding his official business.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu shares a light moment with the Vice-President Mrs Inonge Wina at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before he left for Cairo, Egypt for a three day working visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 14-11-2017.
President Edgar Lungu being welcomed by Egyptian Agriculture Minister Abd Almnaem Albna on arrival at Cairo International Airport in Egypt
President Edgar Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from 10 year old Mutinta Hambulo on arrival at Cairo International Airport in Egypt
