President Edgar Lungu is in Cairo, Egypt for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.
The plane carrying President Lungu touched down at Cairo International Airport at about 14:00 hours Zambian time.
President Lungu was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Abdel Moneim El Banna , Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margret Mwanakatwe, Zambia
Army Commander Lieutenant General Paul Mihova.
Zambian Ambassador to Egypt Major General Topply Lubaya and Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ragaai Tawfiq Said Nasr were also on hand to receive the President.
President Lungu is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President EL-SISI and sign a number of memoranda of Understanding and agreements which include tourism and Health.
The two Heads of State will then grace the Zambia, Egypt business council forum before visiting the Suez Cannel fisheries Establishment.
President Lungu is also scheduled to tour the Arab Industrial Park, an economic zone as well as learn how the tourism sector is flourishing in Egypt.
He said Zambia and Egypt enjoy warm bilateral relations which will be further strengthened by President Lungu’s visit.
The Head of State will then meet Zambians living in Egypt before concluding his official business.
