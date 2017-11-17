UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema yesterday apologised and sympathised with Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili over the recent attacks by PF cadres while in Mufulira at a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party meeting .
The two embattled leaders shook hands in affirmative condemnation of the PF cadres’ behaviour. Mr Hichilema, who was accompanied by People’s Party Leader Mike Mulongoti and Dr Guy Scott to the Constitutional court for the UPND Lusaka Central constituency petition hearing advised Mr Kambwili to take heart.
“Sorry my brother about what the PF cadres did to you during your indoor meeting and attendance of the NDC party meetings in Mufulira, let’s remain strong,” he said.
And Dr Chishimba Kambwili told the UPND leader that he would remain strong and also encouraged Mr Hichilema to continue being strong and not give up on the Zambian people.
Last week, PF cadres disrupted the NDC party meeting in Mufulira at which the Roan constituency lawmaker was expected to share his political insights. Police later arrested some of the unruly cadres.
It was at the same event that Mufulira Deputy Mayor Beatrice Kapansa allegedly harassed police officers who wanted to restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, the Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) recently stated that in as much as the council did not support any form of violence no matter the circumstances, Mr Kambwili had himself to blame for his predicaments.
Spokesperson, Fred Chingole said that it was not surprising that the Roan Member of Parliament had been involved in a number of squabbles in the recent past as he had been too provocative.
Mr Chingole pointed out that Mr Kambwili, who is a former minister in the PF government had been provoking his colleagues with unproven allegations.
make opposition Great Again
This is a tactical acknowledgement of Kambwili by HH. HH needs kambwili to continue distabslising PF as this will hit the popularity of PF. In the meantime HH’s base is slowly growing. Kambwili cannot win 2021 if he did God save zambia just ask him what a golf course is.
Clearly Edgar has no vision no control and no respect for the laws of this country.
But why can’t PF just stop the violence? It is so primitive and degrading
There was no need to scandalise PF I’m talking to HH
NAme the names. PF as a party is a great party that embraces domocracy left right and centre.
I hate Zambians- I feel like throwing up.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Stick together. A good for loserville!
APOLOGISE TO MUGABE FOR YOUR F00LISH COMMENTS.
HH still talking nonsense we will take him back to mukobeko. though i can see a bit of change after mukobeko school.
When someone says “Sorry” it does not mean he has apologized. The word is used as in “I’m sorry for your loss”. Don’t go arresting people. LT, your title is misleading.
Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr, all these leaders had one thing in common. Non violence approach. And they left their great legacies. Any Leader that goes that way will be remembered long after his gone.
Read your history again. Mahatma Gandhi was a racist and that’s why his statue has been pulled down in Ghana. Martin Luther King in public looked to be a decent person but in private he was an animal involved in group sex orgies and wild drinking. Mandela was ok. ..no dirt has ever been unearthed about him.
Why would HH apologize to Kambwili?Did he offend him?
Empathises is the Lusaka Times were looking for 😉
“Empathises” is the word Lusaka Times were looking for ?
HE IS APOLOGISING BECAUSE HE IS RECRUITING ABA BEMBE FIPUBA IN READINESS FOR 2021.
Kikikikikikiki HH apologising to Kambwili for what?is HH now a PF leader?wonders will never end in life.indeed HH is an under 5 politician!!
Anyway,objective people (Bishops) have put it right.Kambwili deserves what he got in Mufulira as he cant keep on provoking innocent souls and go scort free!!more beatings await Kambwili and HH if they wont repent at the hands of Zambians who love PF!!
Majority Zambians are not interested in politics of insults or provocation.politicians must compent on policies about how to improve our economy.its not HH or Kambwili to tell us how black or white PF is.we are able to tell who means well or not.MOREOVER,HH SHOULD NOT EXPECT KAMBWILI TO SUPPORT HIM IN 2021-NEVER!!ITS CK WHO PREACHED ABOUT UPND’S TRIBALISM EVERYDAY.HH HAS FORGOTTEN…
We gave up on UPND and Mr Sammy Paradise long time ago at that tribal convention.
This is news when My people are dying from hunger? Petty!
Mr Kambwili is using the old-fashioned politics of provoking everyone and in the process, hope that the people of Zambia will sympathise with him. Times have changed, we need leaders who are enlightened and can interact with the rest of the world to forge economic development home. Half of the time these guys do not understand anything beyond criticising and just being childish with half-truths. HH will embrace anything if it is opposing the Govt. of the day. “A drowning Man and the floating leaf syndrome” That is Hakainde Hichilema – Chishimba Kambwili relationship.
Wonders will never end. A lion apologizing to a goat? Who offended who.
Kikikikiki….. sorry under5 and your u.pndonkeys, I can only laugh at the stand up comedy and its actors!…. …………………… kikikikikikikikiki .kikikikikikikikiki ……………………kikikikikikikikiiiiiiiiiii!!!!
HH will never rule zambia. The man is politically dull but a genius in plundering poor peoples resources. My encouragement to HH is hold on to what u know best, and that is “plundering” and leave politics to politicians please.
Adolf knows his limited so he “embraces’ pastor pole pole, silvyer maroads now with orange dirty looking patch on the head, katrousers, great bag of maize, muzungu opusa, kilometers, and now dr CK, awe you are trying mune keep up the faith but come 2021 if you even got a sniff of plot n1 you will shed this excess luggage and enter the dragon the headman and patron of all traditional ceremonies of the people with h as their comma and the nation will not know what swallowed them…..
What a terrible idi*ot you are!
Sammy, Sammy, Sammy….why oh why didn’t you do this to the Namwala victims who were attacked and displaced for not being tonga by your violent party cadres and supporters??? Who misguides and advises you, kanshi????
The Bishops are very right. Fred Chingole, you are correct to tell off this “spoilt child” Kambwili who thinks he can do anything anytime and expect sympathy.
There were no namwala victims just like there was no bwengwa kidnapping and there was no training of UPND militia by GBM…..PF proven lies
how to get yourself in the news…apologize for ma “irrele”
The PF Govnt has done a splendid job by putting HH under Lusaka (house) arrest!!if the nigga(HH) is left loose,he can disturb massive developmental projects PF is doing across Zambia because of his evil mouth!!!
Moreover,if late presidents (Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata) woke up from the grave today,they would be very shocked to find HH is still fighting to be Zambian president after losing to them many years back!!!IN LIFE IF SOMETHING WAS NOT MEANT FOR YOU,JUST FORGET IT BECAUSE NOT ALL PEOPLE WERE BORN TO BE PRESIDENTS!!!
LOSING FOR A RECORD 5 TIMES IS A CLEAR SIGN THAT HH WONT RULE ZAMBIA!!
Aba nabo…