UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema yesterday apologised and sympathised with Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili over the recent attacks by PF cadres while in Mufulira at a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party meeting .

The two embattled leaders shook hands in affirmative condemnation of the PF cadres’ behaviour. Mr Hichilema, who was accompanied by People’s Party Leader Mike Mulongoti and Dr Guy Scott to the Constitutional court for the UPND Lusaka Central constituency petition hearing advised Mr Kambwili to take heart.

“Sorry my brother about what the PF cadres did to you during your indoor meeting and attendance of the NDC party meetings in Mufulira, let’s remain strong,” he said.

And Dr Chishimba Kambwili told the UPND leader that he would remain strong and also encouraged Mr Hichilema to continue being strong and not give up on the Zambian people.

Last week, PF cadres disrupted the NDC party meeting in Mufulira at which the Roan constituency lawmaker was expected to share his political insights. Police later arrested some of the unruly cadres.

It was at the same event that Mufulira Deputy Mayor Beatrice Kapansa allegedly harassed police officers who wanted to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) recently stated that in as much as the council did not support any form of violence no matter the circumstances, Mr Kambwili had himself to blame for his predicaments.

Spokesperson, Fred Chingole said that it was not surprising that the Roan Member of Parliament had been involved in a number of squabbles in the recent past as he had been too provocative.

Mr Chingole pointed out that Mr Kambwili, who is a former minister in the PF government had been provoking his colleagues with unproven allegations.