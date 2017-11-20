Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has said that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili must stop being childish and just pay back all the salaries and allowances he got as Minister after parliament was dissolved because President Edgar Lungu never kept his ATM card or helped him withdraw the money.

Ms. Mulenga, who is Information Minister said it was laughable that the loud-mouthed Roan lawmaker could claim that he was forced to stay in the office illegally when he willingly did so.

She was reacting to remarks by Mr Kambwili who claimed that he was forced to stay in office after parliament was dissolved ahead of last year’s general elections.

Ms. Mulenga said it was childish for Mr. Kambwili to claim that he was forced to stay in office when he has always claimed to be a man of integrity.

Ms Mulenga said it was not true that President Lungu forced any minister to remain in office after parliament was dissolved.

“Mr Kambwili is a bully who has always been ranting that nobody can intimidate him, but what has changed after being fired? He should just pay because if he knew he was forced, he could have refused and if he was really forced to do things he knew were wrong, then his credibility is questionable,” Mrs Mulenga said.

And PF Lusaka Province women chairperson Margaret Mumba has said that said it was unwise for Mr. Kambwili to continue with his scathing attacks on the ruling party, which he was clinging to by way of a court action over his expulsion for gross indiscipline.

Ms. Mumba said Mr. Kambwili should not take advantage of President Lungu’s humility, which had seen the Head of State ignore the Roan lawmaker’s inflammatory rhetoric.

“It is really unfortunate for Mr Kambwili to say those things against President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. If he is a real politician he should do his politics in a smart way not the way he is doing it as if he did not go to school.

“People who talk too much like Mr Kambwili do not achieve anything politically. Please Mr Kambwili, we as women of Lusaka, beg you to respect yourself. Just because President Lungu does not answer you, do not take advantage of his humility and Christian character,” Ms. Mumba said.

She said President Lungu had demonstrated true humility by not engaging himself in political fights with political nonentities.

Ms. Mumba said if Mr. Kambwili was not happy with the PF, he must leave the ruling party in peace and concentrate on the newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he is a political consultant.