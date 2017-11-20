President Edgar Lungu has said that the political situation in Zimbabwe has an impact on the SADC region. President Lungu said that although the matters in the neighboring Zimbabwe are internal, it is important for SADC to discuss them as they have spiral effects.

He was speaking to Journalists before departure for Angola at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. President Lungu has left for Angola to join other SADC Heads of State and government for an extra ordinary emergency meeting to discuss the Zimbabwe political impasse.

President Lungu who left at 15:30 hours was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina who is now acting President.

Others were Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and Defence and security chiefs.