President Edgar Lungu has said that the political situation in Zimbabwe has an impact on the SADC region. President Lungu said that although the matters in the neighboring Zimbabwe are internal, it is important for SADC to discuss them as they have spiral effects.
He was speaking to Journalists before departure for Angola at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. President Lungu has left for Angola to join other SADC Heads of State and government for an extra ordinary emergency meeting to discuss the Zimbabwe political impasse.
President Lungu who left at 15:30 hours was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina who is now acting President.
Others were Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and Defence and security chiefs.
I salute you sir for your wisdom and temperament.
Which wisdom? And do you even know the meaning of temperament?
What do you mean by “spiral effect”? Zimbabwe desperately needs a fix-up. Old Mugabe is a poor finisher. He fumbled in the box, and now it’s a penalty kick. There are no two ways about it. He called it on himself.
Hey visionless Lungu, Zimbabwe is a sovereign state & let them deal with dictator Mugabe without your interference with their internal affairs.
By the way, why didn’t visionless Lungu hand over power to the speaker according to the constitution & allow banditry PF ministers to illegally remain as MPs when parliament was dissolved?
No 3rd term for Lungu & PF!
Lungu should be bored enough like Khama, Mwanawasa and the president of Ivory Coast to demand for the resignation of Mugabe….but how could he do that when Mugabe is his mentor?
When Inonge stops poaching elephants for her bracelets, things will improve!
@senior naimwe, don’t insult word WISDOM, how can a wise man have likes of Kaiser, Lusambo as friends?
Kaiser is a danger in society, still wisdom.
Kekekeke why is Edgar scared???
@Nostradamus
Kekekekekekekekek! Have you forgotten, zambia and Zimbabwe are twins?? At least that’s Mugabe said what effect one twin has spiral effects,, and, maybe zambian generals and Zimbabwean generals are also twins
That is why the former Vice President who was fired must be arrested for Treason. He was fired because the President was informed that he was organizing a Coup. So why he went on to get guns and threatened an elected President? All the soldiers that took part must be arrested. This is setting a bad precedent. I agree with President Lungu.
Ba Lungu just enjoys travelling.
Strange that he was NOT asked if he has indeed sent KK to Zim as is being reported by Reuters.
The majority of the journalists are all PF & they dance in the tunes of dununa reverse instead of doing journalistic jobs.
Dead End BC failed to televise the Mugabe national address in preference to tangy advertisements when the entire world was glued by the events in Zimbabwe.
Most media are PF enclosed so they can’t ask anything.
That is Zambian journalism in a nutshell.
Journalism in Zambia is such that, a reader is always forced to either look over the wall or peep through the window in order to see.
President HH, when you get in, which is just a question of time now, I am urging you to stop this nonsense of getting our mothers, aunties and sisters to parade and dance for you at the airport each time you are flying out. And also abolish the silly red carpet, such a meaningless relic
The troika MUST GATHER ELDER STATESMEN to deal with this issue, THOSE WHO MUGABE CAN LISTEN TO: KK,CHISSANO,DOS SANTOS, MBEKI,NUYOMA,SALIM SALIM..to bring MUGABE,his GENERAL, WAR VETERANS together and agree on a FINAL SOLUTION. Those who are diluting SADC should remember that the RELATIVE PEACE THE DRC has enjoyed for the last 15 Years also was due to SADC EFFORTS through first the ZAMBIAN MEDIATION (under FTJ) and concluded by S.AFRICA (under Mbeki), so IT CAN STILL BE DONE, IT IS A FAR BETTER SITUATION THAN STOPPING VIOLENCE,WAR!!
The illegal takeover of power in Zimbabwe is not in tune with modern politics-President Lungu
This is what Lungu said last week. So the illegal take over is legal now. What has changed ? What is KK going to do? Why is he meddling in the other peoples affairs. Zimbabweans know that he is an hypocrite . This Lungu has no international credibility because he is an election rigger. Mugabe is going not for any other reason but because time has come. You can argue that the wife is the causer but she was just a trigger