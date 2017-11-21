Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Justin Chinama has called for calm heads as prospects of survival brighten.

Mighty beat Nakambala Leopards 3-1 on Sunday to jump out of the relegation zone from 17th to 14th after picking up their third successive league win.

“We are not safe, we need to be winning the games that come our way. The remaining three games are crucial for us,” Chinama said.

“We shouldn’t relax having won these last three matches.

“We have to push the boys so that we collect maximum points in our next three games.”

Mighty are battling to stay up for a third successive season after ending their ten year absence from top flight football in 2015.

The nine-time champions’ battle for survival continues on Wednesday when they visit Nchanga Rangers who replaced them in 17th place.

Mighty and Nchanga have 39 and 37 points respectively.