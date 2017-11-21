Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.
The 93-year old clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, which also told him to leave power.
“I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation… with immediate effect,” said parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda, reading the letter.
The bombshell news was delivered to a special joint session of parliament.
Lawmakers had convened to debate a motion to impeach Mugabe, who has dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life since independence in 1980.
Thousands of Zimbabweans poured onto the streets of Harare after President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, and cars were hooting in the streets.
Some people were holding posters of Zimbabwean army chief Constantino Chiwenga and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month triggered the military takeover that forced Mugabe to resign.
Mnangagwa, formerly one of Mugabe’s closest allies, said in a statement that Zimbabweans had “clearly demonstrated without violence their insatiable desire” for Mugabe to resign.
Mubenda authorised a joint session of the House of Assembly and the Senate to debate a motion to impeach the man who is the only leader most Zimbabweans have ever known.
“This motion is unprecedented in the history of post-independence Zimbabwe,” he declared.
A bubbling factional squabble over the presidential succession erupted two weeks ago when Mugabe fired Mnangagwa.
The dismissal put Mugabe’s wife Grace in prime position to succeed her ageing husband, prompting the military to step in to block her path to the presidency.
After Mnangagwa fled abroad, the army took over the country and placed Mugabe under house arrest — provoking amazement and delight among many Zimbabweans as his autocratic reign appeared close to an end.
Mugabe is feted in parts of Africa as the continent’s last surviving independence leader, having played a key role in the liberation struggle and becoming prime minister in 1980 on a wave of goodwill.
His reputation was swiftly tarnished, however, by authoritarianism, rights abuses and economic policies.
His rule has been defined by economic collapse and international isolation.
Source: Times Live
I told you KK’s Hankie would do it!
Libya has no Government up to now so don’t celebrate quickly
@Nubian That was fake news KK never went to Zimbabwe
This is not 1 April.
Won’t happen and this is absolutely rubbish.
Mugabe like his highness President Lungu were democratically elected by the people of their countries.
They have done a lot to their countries- and are revered and respected.
To push them unceremoniously outside the door is scandalous, contemptuous and illegal.
President Mugabe should sue them all. Pathetic – I’m hurting now. I’m
Absolutely fuming and pulling my hair. My heartbeat is all over the place.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Sent from my iPhone X
Turn the volume up, more CHIMURENGA music imwe bantu. Where is his student to go and console him.
Mushota pull your heart out while you are at it. Personally, just doing cartwheels!
KK nimwanuna!
KK nimwamuna ulya!
This was a done deal with or without KK, Mugabe was going to go. And it was unnecessary to send our beloved old man to talk to Mugabe.
Mugabe tendered his resignation and there was nothing “contemptuous and illegal”.
‘Kk didn’t go to Harare,, why did lungu make an announcement,,,,?? Mugabe and the army worked it out a long time ago
Now arrest him for many atrocities committed over decades including kukurahundi & 2008 massacres.
Strip him & family of all stolen assets.
Thanx General Chiwenga for systematically removing the old despot & in so doing preserving innocent Zimbabwean lives.
We misunderstood your strategy but u understand Zimbabweans’ suffering better & avoided exacerbating it.
Next despot on the menu!
And scared leaders who fear people are meeting in Angola. Let’s wait for their resolution.
Zimbabwean Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda! He must be an expatriate from Zambia or a Zimbabwean Tonga.
Whatever the case Zimbabwe is more accommodating even to the minority because Zimbabwean Tongas number less than 50,000 in population of 15m. Yet in Zambia where they are the biggest grouping they mistreated.
Don’t argue! Last 2 elections show u that 3 provinces vs 7 are difficult to beat, one resorted to rigging! It shows they aren’t a small grouping!
IT’S ARMY IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE THE REST ARE CHANCERS SEEKING PUBLICITY.
You had to wait and reach this far.. Read the game, criminals around you were after money.
Congratulations Zimbabwe! Free at last!
What a sad way to go. Leaders stop listening to the people they are supposed to lead. That’s the problem, especially in Africa. Mugabe has tarnished his name and history will not be kind to him. All for what?? Certain leaders that I can think of are also slowly going along this same path, buying jackets at $15,000 and their Hench-men buying hats for $25,000. A teachers pension after working for 30 years…..be warned, Zambians are watching.
Yes, people should know when that wind of change starts blowing it can do some unusual things
ZANU PF HAS FAILED THE COUNTRY
What are you smoking?
LIKE PF HERE IN ZED
GOOD RIDDANCE!!!
KK played a huge role.
MWANAWASA (MHSRIP) AND MANDELA (MHSRIP) HAVE MORE RESPECT IN ZIMBABWE THAN ANY OF SADC LEADERS PUT TOGETHER. BOTH THESE LEADERS TOLD MUGABE AS IT IS, THEY DID NOT BEAT ABOUT THE BUSH.
Changamire Mugabe has stepped down!! The Shona King who stood up to the whiteman, has called it a day. It’s a big day in African history. Now Zimbabweans have a huge task ahead of them. The thing that bothers me is that the people let the army and the veterans do it. Who will wield the power now?? Will Mnangagwa and the veterans, the army give up that power just like that???
Now Grace can receive the Medal of Freedom for accelerating the process of his downfall.
Thank you ECL for sending KK
I just hope our very own dictator-student trainee will learn a thing or 2 from Mugabe’s downfall… that ‘giants’ no matter how big and powerful they are ultimately fall spectacularly! History is littered with examples from the biblical days to the modern day tyrants (Hitler, Idi Amin, Mobuto Seseko, Saddam Hussein, Gadaffi, and now Mugabe to name but a few). Learn please!
HH doesn’t have anything to learn from Mugabe. We don’t need elections in UPND and all appointments to party positions are the prerogative of our great leader. And 11 years is not yet long enough for a convention or party conference. We will hold it when our great leader so desires.
Trainee dictator??
1. ECL- in govt. from 2011 as junior minister and PS. Rose through the ranks to become head of state 4 years later after going through a party convention. Total time as president: 2 years.
2. HH- hand picked to take over upnd in 2006. Has since taken part in 5 presidential elections and lost all of them. upnd has never gone to a convention since he took over and enjoys an almost 100% support from his southern province. Total time as head of upnd:11 years and still counting!!!
WHO IS THE TRAINEE DICTATOR???
Wow!
Hakainde listen to what UPND is saying. Resign and pass on the baton to Garry
No room for dictators in Africa
It seems you are halted because none of your predictions ever came true. You lost it.
Zimbabwean are celebrating too early. This is a classic case of Libya and Iraq. Soon this joy will turn sour. No other African president has ever empowered it’s on citizens the way Mugabe and Kaddafi did.
Exactly my thoughts. We know its a just the first step and like they say one step at a time but my worry is the Army is Partisan. (ZANU-PF) How will they expect change when the same former Vice President comes from Mugabe’s academy..? Lets wait and see
where is senior citezen and peter who said ati chaume after a permitted speech bob made haha back to the issue at hand,that is news most sensible people have been waiting for it will take time for zim to be back on track but its a start
PHEW!!!
Close call to a real disaster in Zim.
Okay let us move forward.
What next?
This is NOT the end of the crisis, UNLESS the resignation was ACCOMPANIED BY THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MNAGAGWA otherwise, the tussle for power continues!! By constitution Mnagagwa cannot replace a President as he is no longer Vice President UNLESS HE HAS BEEN REAPPOINTED!!One possible game here was for Mugabe to RESIGN BEFORE IMPEACHMENT TO DENY MDC APART IN HIS OUSTER so that ZANU-PF remains strong to keep MDC out of “real power” as he WOULD STILL BE A LOT SAFER WITH THOSE “HE COMMITTED ATROCITIES” WITH (ZANU-PF) RATHER THAN WITH HIS VICTIMS (MDC)!! It could also be that KK played a part and Mugabe wanted to show the World (especially the West that it is not their “noise or the stooges” that count but reasoning among Africans!!
Fair well comrade Gabriel. Every journey has a destination. You have done your piece so it’s time to retire and enjoy the next 7 years.
Now the next leg of this long road to freedom for the zimbos is to have free and fair elections without prosecution and state sponsored brutality of the opposition , typical in all dictator ships, established or budding ones………….
HH has also overstayed !
in 1980 Zambia helped Zimbabwe gain its independence from the imperialist and British Colonist. In 2017 it has taken Zambia’s KK to convince Mugabe to step down. Somethings never change!!!!
We can’t wait to celebrate in Zambia too.
Freedom is sweet feel it with Zimbabweans, its missing in Zambia too.
I cry for zimbambwe they could have just waited till elections now i see even more troubles but hh next
Finally it is the republic of Zimbabwe and NOT the Kingdom of Zimbabwe anymore .Uganda ,Equatorial Guinea and Sudan should be next the “Mugabe dominoes falling”
Let this happen also to Zambia’s opposition dictator HH who has clung to the party presidency for over a decade. These are writings on the wall Mr. HH Don’t think UPND is for you and your wife Mutinta. Please leave the party in a dignified way otherwise you will follow suit like Mugabe, don’t be so power hungry HH
Hamba Kahle Mukulu kulu