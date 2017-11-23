In Zimbabwe, as in Zambia, protesting against the government, for whatever reason, is not permissible. The police have been used on numerous occasions to repress protestors. The powers in Zimbabwe have deemed it necessary to use the same tool of oppression (military/police) to gain access to the power of the masses. What we are witnessing in Zimbabwe is that the military is leveraging the power of the masses to compel Mugabe to surrender the instruments of power. This implies that governments respect the power of the people, not fire power. The armed forces understand that peaceful demonstrators are mightier than the gun.

What is surprising is that politicians have unconstrained inclination to suppress this most powerful agent when it doesn’t suit them. For instance, when some Zambian politicians connived to cheat the people of Zambia out of $42 million meant for saving lives of millions of citizens whom private healthcare is out of reach, protestors who represented the mood of the masses were repressed by the same men and women who have sworn to serve and protect all Zambians including protestors.

What will be the attitude of the military in post-Mugabe Zimbabwe? Will they capitulate and betray the civilians on whose power they have accessed to remove Mugabe from power when it was convenient for them? In other words, will they revert to oppressing the masses until they see it fit to use the people again?

The Zambian Military

The Zambian military has seen the power it possesses. Make no mistake, we the people of Zambia are not asking you to take over our civilian government no matter how corrupt. We are, however, asking you to use your influence to compel Mr. Lungu to allow citizens to register their anger, to protest, whenever people in his administration steal public money. The unfolding events in Zimbabwe are sending a message to all governments around the world: Act forthrightly with your people; you may just need people power at some point, with or without the best trained and equipped soldiers.

By Rodger Chali