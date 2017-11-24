The ruling Patriotic Front will soon introduce membership cards for all its members, party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has disclosed.

And Former PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa will be reinstated as a member of the party this December.

Mrs. Phiri revealed that the party has resolved to introduce party membership cards as a way of enforcing discipline in the party.

She said the party leadership will be making an announcement on the issue of membership cards.

The PF Deputy Secretary General was speaking during a live Let the People Talk programme on Radio Phoenix.

Mrs. Phiri said the party leadership is worried that some unscrupulous people mostly youths are committing crimes whilst wearing PF regalia and pretending to be PF members.

She said the PF leadership is worried that unruly conduct by some youths purporting to be members of the PF has gone unabated.

Founded in 2001 by late President Michael Sata, the PF has never had any membership cards.

Mr. Sata believed that membership cards would open up PF Members to harassment and victimization by the then ruling MMD government.

And Mrs. Phiri has disclosed that Miles Sampa’s imposed leave from the PF will come to an end this December.

She said by December, Mr Sampa who applied to return to the PF would have served the three-year mandatory period required for one to be reinstated.

Mrs. Phiri said the PF is happy that old members that left the party to join the Rainbow Party and Mr. Sampa’s NDF are now returning to the party.