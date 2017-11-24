The ruling Patriotic Front will soon introduce membership cards for all its members, party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has disclosed.
And Former PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa will be reinstated as a member of the party this December.
Mrs. Phiri revealed that the party has resolved to introduce party membership cards as a way of enforcing discipline in the party.
She said the party leadership will be making an announcement on the issue of membership cards.
The PF Deputy Secretary General was speaking during a live Let the People Talk programme on Radio Phoenix.
Mrs. Phiri said the party leadership is worried that some unscrupulous people mostly youths are committing crimes whilst wearing PF regalia and pretending to be PF members.
She said the PF leadership is worried that unruly conduct by some youths purporting to be members of the PF has gone unabated.
Founded in 2001 by late President Michael Sata, the PF has never had any membership cards.
Mr. Sata believed that membership cards would open up PF Members to harassment and victimization by the then ruling MMD government.
And Mrs. Phiri has disclosed that Miles Sampa’s imposed leave from the PF will come to an end this December.
She said by December, Mr Sampa who applied to return to the PF would have served the three-year mandatory period required for one to be reinstated.
Mrs. Phiri said the PF is happy that old members that left the party to join the Rainbow Party and Mr. Sampa’s NDF are now returning to the party.
Poor miles sampa lost sheep going back home after eating dry grass for 3 years
Let us all agree as Zambians not to engage in violence. It is a degrading act. Police should deal firmly with perpetrators regardless of Party affiliation. For PF cadres can do anything with impunity.
@Ndobo kkkkkkkkk , dry grass.
People forget that Miles was voted PF President in Kabwe.
Miles Sampa is all over the place. He does not know whether he is going or coming.
1. He quit PF
2. He formed his own part
3. He formed an alliance with Chipimo’s NAREP
4. Turned into a priest/father/pastor or Jesuit
5. came back to plead to join PF
6. Went into oblivion
7. Was then spotted hanging around the same PF guys he was showering abuse at
8. NOW he is crawling back into PF
What a waste of a seemingly intelligent guy who could have even been President.
Miles get a life
PF now coming out of the woods where they have been hiding. But hiding from what, if not from their own shadow?
No party cards…mmmmm. Interesting way to run a party
Miles Sampa, yes.
Membership Cards, no, no, no.
You really needs membership cards, what I’ve seen mwandi. Some members in various constituencies have made cards that read ‘presidential security, security wing, committee member, party affairs’. They are all self appointed to various positions. What’s more strange is e.g. at roadblocks or checkpoints they just show their phony party cards to traffic officers or RATSA officers and they are given a pass.
I need a card corresponding to my membership coming from 2001 when we could not agree to the awakening of Mwanawasa from his comatose slumber.
Miles Sampa is so unprincipled. Political prostitute
ba Miles tabalakula, now he can smell an opportunity of becoming a president in pf than in upnd! this wat he was he needed to do wait for his time en no rush!! impulse decisions! as for the cards, NO the indiscipline witnessed among the youths have nothing to do with not having ID, Sata (mhsrp) was so clever not to introduce party cards so as to prevent mmd from faking defections!! He then only adopted a slogan PF ni pa mutima!!! thats why i say the current crop of politicians cant match the old folks!!!
Miles Sampa my foot!