LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the week November 24, 2017 9 2,205 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Edgar Lungu plants using different implements in Monze to kick start the 2017-2018 farming Season President Edgar Lungu plants using different implements in Monze to kick start the 2017-2018 farming Season President Edgar Lungu plants using different implements in Monze to kick start the 2017-2018 farming Season President Edgar Lungu plants using different implements in Monze to kick start the 2017-2018 farming Season President Edgar Lungu talking when he called on chiefs in Monze President Edgar Lungu joins in the dancing performed by Mukanzubo dancing troupe in Monze Government has decentralised the birth and death certificate printing and issuance to Kabwe district in a bid to reduce the challenge of going to Lusaka for the service. In the picture, Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo presents a birth certificate to emeldah Musonda on behalf of her son Gerald Mutale Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo (centre) presents a birth certificate to Central province Minister Sydney Mushanga who got on behalf his daughter during the birth and death certificate decentralisation launch in Kabwe Child Healthy week has reached an advanced stage in various health facilities in Kabwe, in the picture, health workers and Mothers are undergoing a normal routine of weighing babies at Poleni Clinic in Kabwe First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with cooperating partners during the Traditional Leaders’ Spouse Orientation and Dialogue First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with Traditional Leaders’ Spouses during the Traditional Leaders’ Spouses Orientation and Dialogue meeting at Golden Peacock Hotel Nyimba District Hospital Nurse Shiraley Kabansa gives a 3 years old child Rosemary Tembo during the child health week in Nyimba District Nyimba District Hospital Nurse Shiraley Kabansa checks the weight of a 3 years old child Rosemary Tembo during the child health week in Nyimba District Loading...
A scale from a tree to weigh a kid more than 50 years after independence….. these countries need to be colonised again..
Just give the farmers inputs in time and they will feed the nation. Beautiful photos, but sorry My Tourist-President, no support from me.
@tsgmail …For sure, and the worst thing is, the same scale hanging from a tree is imported. I would understand if it was locally manufactured and branded therefore putting money into a Zambian pocket.
To think we live in a world where we even have hand held scales to weigh our suitcases before we travel in the privacy of our homes, then you see a child hanging from a tree. I wonder what happens in the rainy season – “shop closed for the day due to weather, try tomorrow!” Very sad indeed.
The beautiful ones are not yet born.
scale tied to a tree after 53 years of our independence.
one zambia one nation we r going backwards.
god help us!
This is good Mr president.
I hope HaMonze knows that we have only one President at any given time and the other fake one, Three Mansion is not one.
Mrs. Hazaluza Hagain must have represented the Paramount Chief of the Namwala peoples. Why did she miss such an important meeting?
The problem is that some people like negative comments.