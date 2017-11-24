Pictures of the week

President Edgar Lungu plants using different implements  in Monze to kick start the 2017-2018 farming Season
President Edgar Lungu talking when he called on chiefs in Monze
President Edgar Lungu joins in the dancing performed by Mukanzubo dancing troupe in Monze
Government has decentralised the birth and death certificate printing and issuance to Kabwe district in a bid to reduce the challenge of going to Lusaka for the service. In the picture, Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo presents a birth certificate to emeldah Musonda on behalf of her son Gerald Mutale
Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo (centre) presents a birth certificate to Central province Minister Sydney Mushanga who got on behalf his daughter during the birth and death certificate decentralisation launch in Kabwe
Child Healthy week has reached an advanced stage in various health facilities in Kabwe, in the picture, health workers and Mothers are undergoing a normal routine of weighing babies at Poleni Clinic in Kabwe
First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with cooperating partners during the Traditional Leaders’ Spouse Orientation and Dialogue 
First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with Traditional Leaders’ Spouses  during the Traditional Leaders’ Spouses  Orientation and Dialogue  meeting at Golden Peacock Hotel
Nyimba District Hospital Nurse Shiraley Kabansa gives a 3 years old child Rosemary Tembo  during the child health week in Nyimba District
Nyimba District Hospital Nurse Shiraley Kabansa checks the weight of a 3 years old child Rosemary Tembo  during the child health week in Nyimba District

    • Just give the farmers inputs in time and they will feed the nation. Beautiful photos, but sorry My Tourist-President, no support from me.

    • @tsgmail …For sure, and the worst thing is, the same scale hanging from a tree is imported. I would understand if it was locally manufactured and branded therefore putting money into a Zambian pocket.
      To think we live in a world where we even have hand held scales to weigh our suitcases before we travel in the privacy of our homes, then you see a child hanging from a tree. I wonder what happens in the rainy season – “shop closed for the day due to weather, try tomorrow!” Very sad indeed.

  5. Mrs. Hazaluza Hagain must have represented the Paramount Chief of the Namwala peoples. Why did she miss such an important meeting?

