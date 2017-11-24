Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says cabinet has resolved to suspend new non-concessional borrowing.
Mr. Mutati says cabinet this month also issued and gave clear policy directive such as developing a new financing profile.
The Minister says the new financing profile will ensure reduction in debt distress from high to moderate over the medium term and further ensure the debt remains sustainable thereafter.
Mr. Mutati says cabinet also resolved that no commercial contracts that require debt financing should be signed without treasury authority.
He says it was also resolved that tender and legal approvals should not be given where funds are not available.
The minister was speaking in parliament today when he gave a ministerial statement on the state of engagement with the international monetary fund-IMF.
He said it is the task of government to ensure it borrows within its capacity to pay and refocus expenditures while enhancing domestic resource mobilisation.
Mr. Mutati says government has resolved to have an IMF supported program adding that the nation will be updated on a regular basis.
He says the major outstanding issues under discussion with the IMF are the need to take measures to slow down the pace of debt accumulation and return Zambia’s debt risk from high risk of debt distress to low risk.
Please explain in layman terms. I am no economist
Mr Mutati, I know you are trying hard to fix the economy, though you dont have much clue on what to do. However, if Fiscal Discipline is what you are really aiming at in order to have the IMF deal swing our way, then start by stopping the tourist President from traveling aimlessly…..
We can save a lot of money if that man can sit down in his office for once..
Mr. Mutati, I believe you are very smart. The biggest problem in is corruption and it starts at the very top. Just look at the auditor general’s report. Lets start by rooting this out with obvious culprits then once controls are in place we look revenue generation and mobilization. The problem is a different president will be needed. This one is still questionable.
All of you are just dunderheads bane starting from that clown we call a president. Majority just wants you gone so to hell with these statements. After you borrow us to death nomba ati mfyo mfyo. Nonsense! mxxm!
This man is a liar …he treats us like kids..they have not resolved anything if they had their way they would increase it….these are one of the conditions IMF has given them.
Only a PF dull cadre would believe such utterances!!
Kindergarten economics – at what stage did it start getting clear?
As long as we have below par citizens in office, Zambia will never develop.
These are the wasted years you will try hard not to tell your grand children about!!
All tgese announcements from the minister and zra are to tell the IMF they are doing what they have been told to do to get the bailout.. none of us will know the true figures with this government,.
Does the minister know how much the FRA owes the farmers. Outstsnding debt to the farmers has a carryover effect because it limits spending,
Every parastatal lately has been announcing that local debt has been settled this is IMF requirement
We are broke
Only a fooool can trust Felix!!
How can you stop borrowing when you no longer have the capacity to borrow. Zambia can now only borrow from hard core shilocks who are wiliing to risk their money for a highier return or go the IMF way which puts strict measures that will make us move with a lamp on the throat as citizens. Simply put, you are putting in these measures after the damage has already been done. Who was lifted up the debt cealing left by mwanawasa? Who was saying the problem with zambians is that they fear borrowing? Who was saying we are in a hurry to develop? Now the chickens have come home to roost. Nayonayo.
Really laughable…thing is the fooools are easily foooled thinking its prudent management of finance.
you were warned…too much travel by ECL..
you can never get your economy in the black….
it will always remain in the red so long there is unnecessary travel by big govt delegations every week…
thats why IMF is refusing their funds…
no tangible benefits occuring in zambia currently.
This is the tip of the iceberg…let those loans for oveepriced projects become due!!
Mr. Minister just a few months back you were saying Zambia still has the capacity to borrow. What has changed now? Besides sort out the fiscal discipline and corruption first if you want to stabilise the economy apart from those preconditions you have been given by IMF.
Felix is full of lies…you have take everythong he says with a pinch of salt and read between the lines!!
The tragedy with most upnd supporters is that Felix, after endorsing their “perfect, economic fixer, infallible” president hh in 2015, he sat down with ECL and chose to work with ECL over hh. If Felix had remained loyal to hh, today all the upnd supporters would be singing high songs of praise for him and probably calling him the best economic brain in the land. Any rational person will tell you Felix’s statement is consistent with the latest government strategy of fiscal discipline and cut down on expenditure. So to criticise him and the government at every turn is consistent with the opposition’s bitterness after their loss and strategy to smear the government with dirt-a plan that is proving not to be working with each passing day.