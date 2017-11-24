LifestylePhoto Gallery President Edgar Lungu during the Inauguration Ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa November 24, 2017 13 863 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Republican President Dr.Kenneth Kaunda with Former President Rupiah Banda Enters the National Sports Stadium during the Inauguration Ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare President Edgar Lungu second from left with other African Leaders follow the preceedings during the Inauguratin ceremony of the Newly sworn in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare President Edgar Lungu congratulates Newly sworn in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare President Edgar Lungu confers with Namibian Vice President Hage Geingob during the Inauguration Ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare President Edgar Lungu confers with Bostwanas President Lt Ian Khama during the Inauguration Ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare Newly sworn in President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwas suppoters celebrates at the National Sports Stadium during the Inauguration Ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare Loading...
Nice to see Super Ken. I wonder how Mugabe and Grace must be feeling this time. Embarrassing also that he couldn’t even be there to do a proper hand-over. The man missed a golden opportunity to resign on Sunday when everyone expected him to. He could have at least salvaged a bit of his respect and got a respectable send off. Selfishness can indeed be very blinding!!
There will be alot of good will from IMF,World Bank,UK ,USA,China-as they scramble for Zimbabwe.A lot of money will be promised to Zimbabwe for infrastructure development and Zimbabweans will praise Mnangagwa..at the end of the day Zimbabwe much like the rest of Africa will be under economic indebtedness to the China and the West. Mugabe tried to free Zimbabwe from foreign rule but did it badly.
Ba Lusaka Times, are you sure lungu didn’t sneak out to go see his fallen mentor? Don’t you have a photo of the two together? What a cruel chap lungu must be! We want to believe lungu and mugabe were all weather friends? He can’t surely abandon him at a time he needs a shoulder to lean on! It must be absolutely devastating to mugabe who believed he would be president until death. Now to be just a common guy must be very hard to stomach.
Isoni Ba Lungu
I swear by the country of Zambia, Lungu was not invited
Namibia and RSA sent their Veep and minister….Lazy Lungu without shame is there…Zuma understands that he wasted time flying to Angola for that SADC meeting hence his schedule is tight with Lazy nothing in the intray; its party till the break of dawn!!
Ian Khama is there. This was a well calculated move by president Lungu. Whether we agree with his policies or not. All our former presidents went with him. Even president Kaunda who helped free Zimbabwe twice. May God bless Zambia, Zimbabwe, Africa and the real Israel.
You i.di.ot Khama was there physically. Zuma new about the coup and is just playing cool.
Tantwe well spoken. In this whole Zimbabwe Saga, Zambia has been very tactful and upfront. This is one instance we can be happy of having an elderly statesman like KK. He soften Mugabe’s exist by chatting with his fellow madala.
was Magufuli there.
Magufuli wa zoona? Not in a million years!!!!
Ian Khama and President Lungu were there. This is one time diplomacy was actually a well needed gesture. This is a business opportunity for Zambia.
KK, Malawian. Banda (Ala B) Malawian, Lungu – Malawian, Mwanawasa (son to a Malawian Father), Sata(na) -Tanzanian, Chabala Kafupi (Kiluba) was Congolese. When are going to have our own Zambian President mwebantu?