Chanda Mbao held his highly anticipated mixtape Launch at Taj Pamodzi Hotel on Friday 24th November. “The Patriot” is Chanda’s second body of work after his first mixtape, ‘Desiderata‘, which was released in 2013 .

The event was sponsored by Taj Pamodzi Hotel, Castle lite, Soundwave Zambia, Ballantine’s and NeoNova Technologies limited.

In attendance were a number of musicians, media personalities, and many fans of Zambian music who came out to show support.

The Patriot mixtape launch was a celebration of the ‘new school’ of Zambian music. Upcoming artists such as King Illest, Blake, Malz, Vinny boy, Chembo and T-Low, performed a selection of their hits. Other performances were by rap group Trippy Hippy, Scott, and rapper Jedi. For some in attendance it was the first time to listen to these artists, but it will certainly not be the last as they all gave stellar performances. T-Low and Jedi were particularly good and left the audience wanting more.

As the man of the moment, Chanda Mbao did not disappoint. His energy on stage was infectious. He performed a number of songs off the mixtape such as the title track, “the patriot” ,”brand new”, “Get it”. He also performed his recent singles “Wave“, “Selfish” and an all-star remix of his hit song “My Town” which featured surprise perfomances by Kaladoshas, Wilz, DJ Cosmo and T-Bwoy.

Chanda’s explained that his time living overseas gave him a grater appreciation of his home country Zambia, thus the name of the mixtape.

The Patriot Mixtape Launch was a huge success, talented rapper Chanda Mbao’s passion for his craft was evident by his outstanding performance, showing that he is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the Zambian music industry.

Pictures from the event

BY KAPA187