Chanda Mbao successfully launches “The Patriot” at star studded event

1
417 views
Chanda Mbao (right) performing alongside Jedi (left)

Chanda Mbao held his highly anticipated mixtape Launch at Taj Pamodzi Hotel on Friday 24th November. “The Patriot” is Chanda’s second body of work after his first mixtape, ‘Desiderata‘, which was released in 2013 .

The event was sponsored by Taj Pamodzi Hotel, Castle lite, Soundwave Zambia, Ballantine’s and NeoNova Technologies limited.

In attendance were a number of musicians, media personalities, and many fans of Zambian music who came out to show support.

The Patriot mixtape launch was a celebration of the ‘new school’ of Zambian music. Upcoming artists such as King Illest, Blake, Malz, Vinny boy, Chembo and T-Low, performed a selection of their hits. Other performances were by rap group Trippy Hippy, Scott, and rapper Jedi. For some in attendance it was the first time to listen to these artists, but it will certainly not be the last as they all gave stellar performances. T-Low and Jedi were particularly good and left the audience wanting more.

As the man of the moment, Chanda Mbao did not disappoint. His energy on stage was infectious. He performed a number of songs off the mixtape such as the title track, “the patriot” ,”brand new”, “Get it”. He also performed his recent singles “Wave“, “Selfish” and an all-star remix of his hit song “My Town” which featured surprise perfomances by Kaladoshas, Wilz, DJ Cosmo and T-Bwoy.

Chanda’s explained that his time living overseas gave him a grater appreciation of his home country Zambia, thus the name of the mixtape.

The Patriot Mixtape Launch was a huge success, talented rapper Chanda Mbao’s passion for his craft was evident by his outstanding performance, showing that he is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the Zambian music industry.

Pictures from the event

Chanda Mbao (left) performaing with Scott (right)
Blake on stage
Chanda Mbao and Jedi performing
Chanda Mbao (right) performing alongside Jedi (left)
Chanda Mbao Patriot Mixtape launch
Chanda Mbao Patriot Mixtape launch
Chanda Mbao Patriot Mixtape launch
Chanda Mbao Patriot Mixtape launch
Chanda Mbao Patriot Mixtape launch
Jedi on stage
DJ Cosmo on stage
Clique Viral performing on stage
Clique Viral performing on stage
Chembo on stage performing
Chembo on stage performing
Chanda Mbao
Chanda Mbao performing alongside Kaladoshas (left)
Rap group Trippy Hippy performing
Rap group Trippy Hippy performing
Scott and Chanda Mbao performing
T Low on stage
Rap group Trippy Hippy performing
Rap group Trippy Hippy performing 1
King Illest performing on stage
King Illest on stage
Wilz on stage
Wilz (left) and TLow performing (right)
T Low performing on stage

 

BY KAPA187

 

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here