

President Edgar Lungu says the country has recorded massive economic growth in the year ending 2017.

President Lungu attributed the economic growth to government’s sound policies that focus on economic development.

President Lungu said this in Lusaka today, shortly before touring Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) and the Zambia Broadcasting (ZNBC) studios, to check on progress being made on the refurbishment of the two Studios ahead of the shift from analogue to digital transmission.

The Head of State however bemoaned lack of acceptance of the economic growth by the people which government has scored so far.

He said most sections of society are only quick at condemning and at pointing out wrong things rather than praising the good that the government is doing.

“We are now focusing on making Agriculture the main stay of the economy in order to ensure sustainable development,” president Lungu said.

He explained that the country has enough maize not only for home consumption but capable to feed Africa as a whole.

President Lungu said in his recent visit to Egypt, he has learned a lot especially on how to improve the agriculture sector.