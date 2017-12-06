The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has advised Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) in the food industry sector to make use of the Zambian standard ( ZS ) 034 which is a standard on general principles of food hygiene.

ZABS Head- Marketing and Public Relations Hazel Zulu says the ZS034 will help the SMEs to conform to requirements that are critical in the processing and handling of food.

ZANIS Business reports that Mrs Zulu says in a statement that the ZS 034 also prescribes the general hygienic practice for uniform processing and handling of food as well as gives guidance on the proper cleaning and disinfection procedures.

There are a lot of SMEs that have recently joined the food production industry sector hence the need for them to partner with the Beaural to ensure their production processes as well as the final products that they put on the market are in conformance to the set standards, Mrs. Zulu said.

ZABS Head- Marketing and Public Relations says the move can only be achieved if SMEs in the sector access and use ZS 034 as it not only promotes food hygiene but also enhances good manufacturing practices in their processes.

She says ZABS is also encouraging more SMEs in the food industry sector to use this standard and make hygiene a priority in their food production process for the benefit and safety of the consumers.

Mrs. Zulu further disclosed that ZABS has between October 2017 sold a total of 105 standards to industry sectors to help them enhance the quality and safety of their products.

She has attributed the development to the concerted efforts that have been put in place by the Bureau in raising awareness by consistently communicating with industry and providing them with the necessary information to help them make informed quality decisions.

Mrs.Zulu said there are also other standards such as ZS 388 bottled drinking water- a standard that specifies the description, treatment, testing, packaging and labeling of bottled water for human consuption that have topped the sales list in the period under review.