The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has announced an indefinite suspension of all train services between New Kapiri Mposhi and Nakonde Stations, due to the sudden withdrawal of labour by unionized employees in Zambia.

The employees are demanding payment of their unpaid salaries for October and November 2017.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today TAZARA Head of Public Relations Conrad Simuchile.

Mr. Simuchile said the suspension of services implies that the Mukuba Express Train that was due to run from New Kapiri Mposhi to Dar es Salaam on Tuesday 5 December 2017 will not do so.

He explained that similarly, the Kilimanjaro Ordinary Train that is currently running southbound from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, will not proceed beyond Mbeya Station in Tanzania.

Mr. Simuchile said the suspension of services in Zambia will remain in place until further notice.