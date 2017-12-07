Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has clarified that the commemoration of the World AIDS day has been postpone from December 1st to 11th December to allow for wider participation.

Dr. Chilufya says the decision was arrived at after wider consultation with all stakeholders. He was responding to a question from Lukulu East MP Christopher Kalila during questions for oral answer session in parliament on Thursday.

Dr. Chilufya said Government wants all leaders to participate in the commemorations. He said government is demonstrating political will in the fight against HIV- AIDS.

And Dr Chilufya said the country has adequate stocks of ARVs. He was responding to Luena MP, Mulonda Kundoti who wondered whether the postponement of the AIDS commemoration was on account of the reported shortage of AIDS in some health facilities.

Meanwhile, Some Mkushi residents have expressed ignorance of the postponement of World Aids day from the 1st of December 2017 to the 11th of December 2017.

ZANIS reports Joakim Kabamba , a Mkushi resident, said though he knows that World Aids Day is commemorated every 1st of December 2017, he was not aware that the commemoration has shifted to the 11th of December 2017.

And Mkushi Chishima said he equally is not aware of the existence of World Aids Day.

Mr. Chishima was however happy that despite the change , there is still a day allocated to the memorial of lives that that have been lost to HIV/AIDS, as he too has lost family and friends to it.

Meanwhile, Network for Zambian people living with HIV (NZP+) Mkushi District coordinator, Benny Lupashi acknowledged that most people in Mkushi are not aware that the commemoration of World Aids day was postponed.

However, Mr. Lupashi said NZP+ and Ministry of Health have a sensitization program currently running on radio.

He said he is grateful that government is putting effort into the fight to combat HIV/AIDS.