President Edgar Lungu is saddened that inconsistencies by politicians caused the failure of the referendum on the Bill of Rights.

President Lungu says it is sad that politicians have continued contradicting themselves by calling for human rights which they refused to give to Zambians by de-campaigning the Referendum on the bill of rights.

President Lungu has however indicated that government will undertake another referendum when funds allow.

Speaking when he met Human Rights Commissioners at State House in Lusaka today, President Lungu noted with concern the selfishness of some politicians who do not see beyond personal desires.

And President Lungu has revealed that the Ministry of Justice has made progress in amending the Public Order Act.

He also said that the executive does not guide the police on application of the Public Order Act provided that people requesting to protest or hold a rally meet all the conditions.

The Head of State further noted the need to start educating the media and police to freely do their jobs without any fear provided that all procedures are followed, and stories are not false.

And Human Rights Commissioner Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga also expressed sadness that the Bill of Rights did not go through in the referendum because it would have given people the much-needed rights.

Mr. Mwandenga has also called for increased funding to the commission for operations and setting up of new offices across the country.

He has also appealed to President Lungu to consider appointing a seventh commissioner for effective operations which the Head of State assured him saying it was an oversight.