Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says Chief Mweemba of Sinazongwe District, whose house was recently burnt by unknown people, is responding well to treatment.

Unidentified people last week petrol-bombed the house where Chief Mweemba and three others were sleeping in Kanyemba Village in Sinazongwe.

The traditional leader, who escaped the fire through a window, suffered eight percent burns and is currently admitted to Livingstone Central Hospital.

And Dr. Hamukale says investigations into the attack are being carried out and the culprits will be brought to book.

Dr. Hamukale was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.