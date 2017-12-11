We as the Green Party are extremely saddened by the death this morning of one of the Copperbelt University students who were severely injured by Police last week.
We would like express our deepest sympathy to all students affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families, student fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with friends of the student who has died or those that were injured, some of who are still in intensive care.
We condemn in strongest terms the high-handed approach by the Police and, and in particular the use of excessive force on unarmed students.
We demand that the Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo, Minister of Higher Education Prof Nkandu Luo, and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja take full responsibility for this dreadful event.
We hope that serious measures will be taken to bring culprits to book. The long arm of the law should take it course. Meanwhile, we urge the student populace to remain calm during this trying moment.
Furthermore, we want thank staff at Kitwe Central Hospital who responded with such professionalism and care.
Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party of Zambia
And when people say that Zambia is directorship the PF bootlickers and their leaders refuse, it is only in a directorship where police kill protesters.
They went for opposition political parties, civil society organisations and individuals with divergent views, we remained silent. Now that they are coming for us, who should we turn to? God please come and save us.
Whenever demos were being organised we the wise used to stay back and sometimes sneak out and leave mafias to fight running battles with the police. I don’t know why some students want to be seen like they are stars in matters that are administrative. You’ve got your union reps who should digest the issue to the end but looks like you ignore them.
The police are now brutal with such demos because they think opposition cadres are the ones in fore front they want to beat them harder.
i am at a loss of words,dont even know who to blame for these atrocities ,the whole system is broken down starting from the head
Very sad indeed
Very sad indeed, these murderous Police Officers should be identified and charged with murder. How do you beat up someone who is already on the ground! The guy was not even resisting arrest.