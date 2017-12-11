We as the Green Party are extremely saddened by the death this morning of one of the Copperbelt University students who were severely injured by Police last week.

We would like express our deepest sympathy to all students affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families, student fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with friends of the student who has died or those that were injured, some of who are still in intensive care.

We condemn in strongest terms the high-handed approach by the Police and, and in particular the use of excessive force on unarmed students.

We demand that the Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo, Minister of Higher Education Prof Nkandu Luo, and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja take full responsibility for this dreadful event.

We hope that serious measures will be taken to bring culprits to book. The long arm of the law should take it course. Meanwhile, we urge the student populace to remain calm during this trying moment.

Furthermore, we want thank staff at Kitwe Central Hospital who responded with such professionalism and care.

Peter Sinkamba

President

Green Party of Zambia