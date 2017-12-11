The National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (NATMAZ) in Mufulira has praised government for banning street vending in the district.

Association District Chairperson Elvin Sakala praised government for the move saying this will create fair competition for marketeers doing their businesses in markets.

Mr. Sakala said the presence of street vendors was disadvantaging traders stationed at markets as people were opting to buy things from the streets rather than going to the markets.

He urged the Mufulira Municipal Council to uphold the decision and ensure that vendors do not return to the streets of Mufulira.

Last week, Mufulira Municipal Council cleared street vendors from the Central Business District in a move aimed at improving the cleanliness of the town and ensuring that trade was conducted at designated places.