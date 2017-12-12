About 59 passengers have been injured in a road accident involving a Zambia-Malawi luxury passenger bus.
The accident happened Monday morning in Rufunsa district.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the accident which occurred along great East Road at Chitemalesa area at around 05.30 hours.
Mrs. Katongo has told ZNBC News that the 53 victims who suffered slight injuries are being treated at Chongwe Hospital while the six who sustained serious injuries are admitted at University Teaching Hospital and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.
Mrs. Katongo said the Accident occurred when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control owing to excessive speed.
Meanwhile Lusaka province minister Japhen Mwakalombe this afternoon visited the Chongwe road accident victims at Chongwe District Hospital.
Mr. Mwakalombe who is Chongwe MP says quick response from Chongwe District hospital helped save the lives of the people.
And Mr. Mwakalombe said plans by government to upgrade Chongwe District Hospital into a general hospital will improve operations of the hospital as the population of Chongwe has increased.
And Chongwe District Hospital Acting Medical Officer Christabel Mbiiza said 24 of the victims are still being observed.
Meanwhile Chongwe Health Director Charles Msiska thanked Chongwe district hospital management for the quick response.
Zambians should start sueing bus companies for careless drivers and the government for poor road designs..only then will people wake up
PALIBE NSEKO PA ZAMBIA. SAME PROBLEM FOR CENTURIES AND STILL CAN’T BE SOLVED IN THIS DAY AND AGE OF TECHNOLOGY. FIX SPEED DECORDERS ON ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORT AND FORMULATE COMPELLING LAWS THAT HOLD PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPERATERS. FOLLOW THE BRITISH WAY OF TRAINING DRIVERS- IT IS VERY STRICT AND COMPREHENSIVE. IT HAS A THEORY AND A PRACTICAL PART. ONE CAN’T ADVANCE TO A PRACTICAL WITHOUT HAVING SUCCESSFULLY DONE THE THEORY. EXAMS FOR THEORY ARE CONDUCTED ON A COMPUTER WHICH GIVES YOU RESULTS INSTANTLY SO THAT ONE KNOWS THE NEXT STEP TO TAKE. THIS ALSO ELIMINATES CORRUPTION IN RTSA.
Did this accident occur in the night?No,so this proves that an accident can happen any time
HONORABLE MWAKALOMBE AM DISAPOINTED IN YOU SIR.THERE IS NO WAY YOU CAN START TELLING PEOPLE WHAT PLANS TO UPGRADE THE DISTRICT HOSPITAL NOW.PLEASE FIND WAYS TO CURB THESE ACCIDENTS ON OUR DEATH TRAP ROADS.IF THESE AGENTS OF THE DEVIL PARADING AS DRIVERS CANT CONTROL THEIR DRIVING ABILITIES DO SOMETHING AS GOVERNMENT WHICH WILL COMPEL THEM TO DRIVE NORMAL.ZAMBIA IS GOING BACKWARD BECAUSE YOU PEOPLE IN POWER PRIOTISE WRONG THINGS.PLEASE HONORABLE APO PACHITEMALESA BIKANIPONI MA HAMP NE MUKANYONGOLOKA MONSE.