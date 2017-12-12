THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is engaging the banking sector on the need to reduce the cost being charged on banking services to attract more people into being part of the banked, deputy governor – operations, Bwalya Ngandu has said.
Dr. Ngandu said there is need for banks to understand that when they charge less on banking products they will attract volumes which will then translate into increased income.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation, Dr. Ngandu said the central bank had received numerous complaints on the costs attached to banking in Zambia, adding that this has become a source of concern.
“We are having discussions with the banks concerning the pricing of various products because people are complaining that fees are too high and that is an issue on which we are engaging the banking sector to ensure that the cost of services and products are within range as this will encourage more people to use the banking service,” Dr. Ng’andu said.
He noted that receiving complaints from the business community was a sign that there was need for engagement between the central bank and the banks operating in the country.
Dr. Ng’andu said there is more that needs to be done by the banking sector to ensure that more players are attracted into banking.
By the year 2015 records were showing that, 86 percent of Zambians do not have bank accounts, and that these individuals are aged above 10 years. This largely explains the rhetoric that a majority of Zambians are not banked.
Banking in Zambia is just too expensive, every month my bank deducts K120 service changes and K160 Management fees. On top of that I am charged K8 for every ATM withdraw and I earn zero interest from my servings.
I hope BOZ will address these.
Mshotah name the bank,, we will get action only if we name and shame the greedy banks
Maybe u should use UTB bank,,, Under The Bed. Kekeke
@Mshotah, I am sure you bank knows that you do not know the difference between Saving and serving, that is why they charge you K280 before ATM charges. Yes banks in Zambia are expensive but it is also our duty to find a bank that charges lower. What bank charges that much?
Stanbic back they changed every deposit.
In America basic checking account is free from monthly fees, withdraw fees, even overdraft fees. It’s free as in free.