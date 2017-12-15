Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde has urged lawyers not to be dishonest. Ms. Kasonde said that the levels of dishonest in the country have gone high and lawyers have not been spared.
Speaking at a function that saw the admittance of 41 lawyers to the bar at the supreme court, Ms Kasonde said that the number of lawyers in Zambia is still small hence the need to ensure that quality service is given to the public.
Ms. Kasonde also noted that following the change of the Constitution no lawyer can claim to be a constitution expert.
Ms. Kasonde said it was for this reason that those that have graduated should study hard to became experts in various fields.
And speaking at the same function, Chief Justice Ireene Mambilima urged lawyers to be exemplary in their conduct. Justice Mambilima said that law promotes freedom of expression which should be used to argue the points of law.
And Zambia Institute for Advanced legal studies ZIALE Director Ann Malaya said her institution has embarked on various reforms to improve service delivery.
She said ZIALE will also engage institutions of higher learning that are training lawyers in order to improve on the quality of students.
I don’t understand what she means by saying no one can claim to be a Constitutional lawyer or expert after the change of the Constitution. Can someone help me understand.
Irene should have included freedom of expression, assembly, association, existence, media, freedom from Govt oppression and all that guarantees equality as God intended for man.
I believe she meant that because it is a new constitution (basically a new written book if you like), it will take time for everyone to study it and become familiar with it or become an expert in it.
Basically a constitution requires studying and interpretation and this takes time. Sometimes students or lawyers use and cite precedence and there hasn’t been many just yet (apart from the infamous presidential petition and the minister ‘pay back judgments).
However she is not entirely being truthful herself. My understanding is that the new constitution wasn’t written completely from scratch, it’s not entirely new. Rather there were some aspects of the old version that were retained. So I’m sure there are experts already in some areas, apart from the new clauses. I think what she…
President Lungu should chose the LAZ President like many countries do.
I think what she was supposed to say is that no one can be an expert in the entire thing – the constitution covers so much subjects.
I agree with her though on her point about dishonesty… this country is r0tten and devoid of morals.
Kasonde is just acknowledging that after the mambo jumbo and backflips performed by concourt she doesn’t believe that they are real experts in those positions.
Therefore, she is giving hope to the new blood to study hard to become, future experts, and replace the current regime of concourt judges.
At the moment Zambia has low calibre concourt judges or whatever they are called. We just need to live with that.
I have always thought to be a successful lawyer you have to be dishonest, immoral, no principles, no scruples, completely bereft of ethics. How did a creature like lungu end up in state house? Piled up evidence says he is dishonest, a thief, yet he is president!
@ lombe…she is trying to justfy the 5milion slapt on LAZ by Danny Pules lawters after that failed constition court……on presdent lungus 2021 bid……you know the story.
Have you ever seen an honest lawyer??????????