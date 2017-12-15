Law Association of Zambia President Linda Kasonde has urged lawyers not to be dishonest. Ms. Kasonde said that the levels of dishonest in the country have gone high and lawyers have not been spared.

Speaking at a function that saw the admittance of 41 lawyers to the bar at the supreme court, Ms Kasonde said that the number of lawyers in Zambia is still small hence the need to ensure that quality service is given to the public.

Ms. Kasonde also noted that following the change of the Constitution no lawyer can claim to be a constitution expert.

Ms. Kasonde said it was for this reason that those that have graduated should study hard to became experts in various fields.

And speaking at the same function, Chief Justice Ireene Mambilima urged lawyers to be exemplary in their conduct. Justice Mambilima said that law promotes freedom of expression which should be used to argue the points of law.

And Zambia Institute for Advanced legal studies ZIALE Director Ann Malaya said her institution has embarked on various reforms to improve service delivery.

She said ZIALE will also engage institutions of higher learning that are training lawyers in order to improve on the quality of students.