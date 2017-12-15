CLEMENT Hantobolo, the man who was burnt together with senior chief Mweemba after unknown people petrol bombed the house they were sleeping in a fortnight ago, died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and was be put to rest in Sinazongwe.

Member of the royal family George Bbabbi told the Daily Nation that Mr. Hantobolo died on Monday in UTH following his referral from Livingstone general hospital after his conditions worsened and put to rest in Sijuwa village in Sinazongwe district.

Mr. Bbabbi said the royal family had received the death of Mr. Hantobolo with shock as they had not expected another victim to die as both patients seemed to be responding well to treatment adding that the Baleya clan had been devastated with the development but insisted that calm must prevail in the chiefdom as police was investigating people behind the arson.

UPND council chairperson Alick Muleya was two weeks ago picked by Police to help with investigations over the burning of Senior Chief Mweemba’s house.

But the UPND leadership in the district protested the development saying the burning of Senior Chief Mweemba’s house was being used to settle scores with the ruling party and have appealed to the powers that be not to take the development political.