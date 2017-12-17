Today’s Scripture

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

(Psalm 139:14, NIV)

Anointed to Be You

Did you know that when you compare yourself to others or wish you were like someone else, it’s like saying He just didn’t do a good job? It’s actually like saying, “God, why did You make me subpar? Why did You make me less than?” Realize today, God didn’t make anyone inferior. He didn’t make any person second class. No, you are a masterpiece! You are fully loaded and totally equipped for the race that’s been designed for you!

Today, let your attitude be, “I may not look like someone else or have the job that someone else has. That’s okay. Nobody will ever be a better me. I’m anointed to be me. I’m equipped to be me!” Remember, it’s easy to do what you are equipped to do. Don’t fall into the trap of trying to be like someone else. Accept who God made you to be and embrace the good things He has prepared for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for making me. Thank You for equipping me to fulfill my destiny. Today I choose to focus on what You’ve placed in my hand knowing that as I am faithful to You, You will direct my steps. I bless You and praise You for who You are in Jesus’ name. Amen.”