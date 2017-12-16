Police in Kabwe have arrested a 39-year-old government worker for defiling his ten years old step daughter.

Commissioner of Police for Central Province Joel Njase, confirmed the matter to ZANIS in an interview today.

Mr. Njase identified the culprit as Richard Mulope, a driver with the Ministry of Agriculture based at the Research Centre of House number D24, Research Compound.

The Police Commissioner noted that the defiler was arrested on Wednesday after his 24-year-old wife, Pearance Chipito, of the same abode reported the matter to the police.

He said the culprit was allegedly caught red handed having carnal knowledge of the minor in the sitting room on Tuesday around 21: 30 hours by his wife.

Commissioner Njase said a formal arrest has been made and that the culprit who is in police custody will appear in court soon.

The police chief said on medical examinations at the hospital, it was discovered that the victim has been infected with HIV suggesting that the defilement has been going on for a long time