A 30 year old man of Mulambe village in Kasama died on the spot after a goods train ran over him at Kungu village on Sunday.

Northern Deputy Police Commissioner Edwin Bwanga who confirmed the accident to ZANIS today identified the deceased as Francis Kangwa, aged 30.

Mr. Bwanga said the body of the deceased which sustained multiple injuries was discovered by passers-by on Monday who later reported to the police.

The Police Deputy Command said the train is believed to have been coming from Nakonde to Kasama when the man met his fate.

He disclosed that the body has since been deposited to Kasama General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem before burial.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Police Chief has also revealed that a 35 year old man of Chambeshi village in chief Nkolemfumu’s area in Kasama has committed suicide by hanging for unknown reasons.

Mr. Bwanga disclosed that uncle to the deceased Stanley Mwamba, 31 of Kalafya village reported the matter to police and identified the late as William Mwamba.

He revealed that the deceased was found hanging under a tree in the bush near his house.

Mr. Bwanga narrated that the motive behind is not yet established, adding that police suspects no foul play on the body.