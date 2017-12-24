

Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale has cautioned farmers to be on the look-out for any outbreak of army worms in their respective farming areas.

Dr. Hamukale said reports of isolated incidents of army worms have been recorded in Mazabuka, Monze and Kalomo districts.

He has therefore urged farmers to buy chemicals in case of any outbreak of the army worms.

Dr. Hamukale said government will not buy chemicals this year hence farmers should utilize their allocation under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and buy chemicals to avoid the pests attacking their fields.

The Provincial Minister was speaking during an on the spot check of Mr. Mwiya’s farm in Choma yesterday.

And Choma District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO), Robert Tembo has encouraged farmers to be planting their crops early and engage in crop rotation as this helps in mitigating the impact of army worms.

Mr. Tembo stated that the district has over 100 agro dealers who are situated both in town and rural areas to accommodate all the farmers that need to buy chemicals.

Zambia last year recorded an outbreak of army worms across the country which resulted in many crops destroyed.