A Clergymen in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province has called for peace and love among Zambians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

St John’s Catholic Church Parish Priest, Sefelino Chibesa said there is need for Zambians to reconcile genuinely in order to show love towards one another as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said this when he delivered his Christmas message during a mass on Christmas Eve.

Fr. Chibesa said Christmas brought the peace and joy that each Christian enjoys because of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also encouraged Christians to give a message of hope to the many people afflicted by economic difficulties.

Meanwhile, about 50 people were baptized during yesterday’s mass at St John’s Parish in Chinsali district.

And Reverend Elijah Chisulo has called on residents in the area to unity and celebrate the festive season with joy.

Meanwhile, Pentecostal assemblies of God PAOG Reverend Benson Kangwa said faith is the key in the lives of Christians hence people should have faith in Jesus Christ all the time.