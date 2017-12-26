Plans to construct a dual carriageway bridge on the Luapula river to connect Mwense district to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of
Congo (DRC) have reached an advanced stage.
Mwense District Commissioner Geoffrey Chipampata, who disclosed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Mwense today, said the project is likely to begin mid next year.
Mr. Chipampata said so far, the feasibility studies have been done while the social impact assessment study will be completed by July next year.
He explained that the project will be implemented under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) by Groupe Europeen de Development (GED) Africa with a concession period of 25 years.
Mr. Chipampata further said the construction of the bridge will be the first PPP project in the country adding that it will have regional benefit to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.
He revealed that the project will include the upgrading of the Kashiba–Mwenda road to bituminous standard. This road will link Mwense district to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Furthermore, the DC disclosed that the project is estimated to cost US$600 million and will be completed in 36 months.
And Mr. Chipampata said the project will provide economic and social benefits during the construction and operational phases.
He highlighted capacity building for women and the youth in construction, hiring, training and employing of local people, providing HIV and AIDS testing and clean drinking water
along the route.
Once completed, the project will create new trade market place, reduce congestion at Kashiba border while temporary camps will be handed over to government to be turned into schools or health centres.
The DC said the contractor will also build schools, health centres and sporting facilities along the way as part of its corporate social responsibility.
Good. That is good news
Next, I would like to hear about the following
1. FTJ University to have campuses in Mansa and Kasama
2. Luano Railway line from Kasama(TAZARA) via Mansa-Matanda to Lubumbashi
3. Musaila-Lubwe-Luwingu road
Isaac mulikwete amano. Nandi ndinakile ukuya ku Lusaka.
Even soccer fans can go watch TP mazembe.
And much safer for refugees to cross, than swimming over crocodiles.
Nostradamus ulansekesha mwe, lol.
“He explained that the project will be implemented under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) by Groupe European de Development (GED) Africa with a concession period of 25 years.”
Even a small bridge they can not build themselves …what is ZNS there for…useless foooools!!
But, when are going to have the:
1.Kasempa/Mumbwa
2.Kasempa/Kaoma
3.Kaoma/Sesheke
4.Kaoma/Lukulu
5.Lukulu/Kalabo
6.Kalabo/Shangombo
7.Kalabo/Nalolo/Kalonola roads, or what is the criteria used to select which roads to construct?
PPP is the way to go. The story in Luapula is that GED is coming from Congo DR. Just look at the name of the company. It sounds French-sh. After Zambia constructed Mwanawasa bridge, the Congolese said they were going to do the Kashiba bridge, which they think is more beneficial to them than Mwanawasa bridge which almost entirely used by Zambian traffic.
So our brothers and sisters in North Western province, let’s ask what is happening to the North West Railway line by Kavindele et al. The man campaigned for ECL so vigorously.
We need updates.
“Plans to construct a dual carriageway bridge” IS THIS ROAD ONLY “…DUAL CARRIAGEWAY…” ON THE BRIDGE OR “…DUAL CARRIAGEWAY…” FOR THE REST OF THE ROAD? IF IT IS THE FORMER, WHY SHOULD IT ONLY BE DUAL CARRIAGE ON THE BRIDGE? OR IS IT AGAIN THE REPORTING ERROR? UTULI MBUSHA MULIKWI MUTWEBEKO IFISHINKA?
What about the Milenge-Sakanya-Ndola road? This road shortens the distance from the Copperbelt to Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.
