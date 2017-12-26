The Zambia Police Service recorded a total of 234 Road Traffic accidents out of which 18 were fatal Road Traffic accidents in which 22 people died, 32 were serious in which 52 people were seriously injured and 68 were classified as Slight Injury Road Traffic Accidents in which 90 persons sustained minor injuries during Christmas period.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo tells QTV News that from 22nd December, 2017 at 18 00 hours to 26th December, 2017 at 06 00 hours, Lusaka Province recorded 85 road Traffic Accidents with three deaths followed by Copperbelt with 27 road traffic accidents with one death, Eastern recorded 24 accidents with five deaths, Central had 21 accidents with two deaths and Southern had 19 accidents with one death.

Ms Katongo says North Western had 18 accidents with no death recorded Muchinga had 16 accidents with two deaths, Western had nine accidents with 06 deaths, Luapula had seven accidents with one death, Northern had six accidents with one death while Kenneth Kaunda International Airports had two accidents with no fatality.

She says compared to the same period last year- 2016 from 23rd December, 2016 at 18 00 hours to 27th December, 2016 at 06 00 hours, the country recorded 201 accidents out of which 15 were fatal Road Traffic accidents in which 20 people died, 12 were serious Road Traffic Accidents in which 34 people were seriously injured and 52 were classified as Slight Injury Road Traffic Accidents in which 69 persons sustained minor injuries. 122 were damages only Road Traffic Accidents which did not involve any injuries to persons.

Ms Katongo states that the period between 23rd December, 2017 and 26th December, 2017 was generally peaceful.

The Police Spokesperson says the police will continue conducting foot and motorised patrols during both day and night time both highways and in communities to ensure that people celebrate in a crime free environment.

She has since urged members of the public to continue being peaceful as they prepare for 2018.