The Christmas celebration has left three people dead in Siavonga district in Southern province and in Mbala district in Northern Province.

Two Siavonga residents in Southern Province died on spot during the Christmas day while others have been injured.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovemore Kanyama confirmed the development that Vincent Sibagwe 45 and Amos Mwanja 28 died on their way from Chirundu District in Lusaka Province to Siavonga District.

Mr Kanyama said the driver was trying to avoid the animals which were on the road and the vehicle overturned.

The DC expressed sadness over the incident and urged all motorists to avoid driving while drunk to avoid such accidents.

He has also called on the motorist driving to Siavonga district during this festival season to avoid over speeding to minimize the accidents.

The bodies of the deceased are lying in Chirundu Mission Hospital.

Siavonga District Patriotic Front (PF) Constituency Chairperson Derrick Ndalama said one of the victims Mr Sibakwe was the Siavonga Vice youth Chairperson for the Party.

Mr Ndalama said the death of Mr Sibakwe has left a big gap in the party as he was a strong member who contributed to the growth of the membership in the district.

And a man of Kalwanga village in Mbala district died in a hit-and-run accident along Mbala-Kasama road.

Northern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Edwin Bwanga identified the deceased as Arnold Musiya.

Mr. Bwanga told ZANIS that the incident happened yesterday around 19:00 hours at

Nchanga village near Kaziwe area when the deceased was trying to cross the road whilst cycling a bicycle.

He said the deceased, who sustained head injuries and bruises on the back, died

on the spot and his body has since been deposited in Mbala General Hospital mortuary.

Mr. Bwanga said the age of the deceased, who was hit by an unknown motorist, has not been established.

He said that the suspect is currently on the run but police have since launched a man hunt in the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwanga has urged motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to be cautious on the road to avoid accidents especially during the festive season.

In another development, one person has died on the spot while another one was severely injured in a road traffic accident when an international truck lost control and hit into a Toyota Harrier which was coming from the opposite direction.

The accident happened today in Luanshya at fisenge area near the blind center.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga, identified the deceased as John Enright, 66 of liverndale farm.

Mrs. Katanga, said the passenger of the harrier who is a wife to the deceased sustained some deep cuts on the thigh and bruises on the forehead and she is admitted to Luanshya mine hospital.

The body of the deceased is laying in Thompson district hospital awaiting postmortem, while the driver of the Truck has been arrested awaiting investigations.