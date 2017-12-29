Medical Doctors at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka say former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Officer Henry Kapoko is fit to stand trial.

The Lusaka Magistrate court has been informed that much as Mr. Kapoko experienced excessive pumping of blood to the heart, the case was not serious to stop him from standing trial.

On Thursday, Mr. Kapoko refused to stand trial demanding to be taken to the hospital because he had High blood pressure.

Mr. Kapoko informed the court that the high blood pressure was triggered by the courts decision to revoke his bail after he was accused of selling a property that is an exhibit in

Meanwhile, Mr. Kapoko has admitted getting a loan using a house that is part of the exhibit in court.

He has told Lusaka Magistrate Exnobert Zulu that in his foolish thinking he thought it was not an offence because he had title deeds to the property.

He pleaded with Magistrate Zulu to exercise leniency because he had financial pressures that led him to breach his bail conditions.

But Magistrate Zulu wondered why Mr. Kapoko took that action despite the court having told him that the house he is living in will be managed by the Anti-Corruption Commission and not him.

In the main matter Mr. Kapoko and nine others are accused of having involved themselves in corruption, money laundering, and theft of over 6 million kwacha from the Ministry of Health.

When the matter come up today, Mr. Kapoko’s Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya asked Magistrate Zulu to consider hearing him in the chambers and not an open court.

Before this application was made Mr. Bwalya also read out the content of the medical record from UTH.

The magistrate has since revoked Mr. Kapoko’s bail