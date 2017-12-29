Katete district in Eastern province has had about 42 boreholes drilled in different parts during the 2017 third and fourth quarters.

The boreholes are meant to enhance residents’ access to clean water.

Katete District Council Rural Water Sanitation Coordinator Maggie Mvula said out of the 42 boreholes, 20 have been drilled by government at a cost of K 740, 000.

Ms. Mvula was speaking during a presentation on the D-WASHE programme at the District Development Coordinating Committee (DDCC) meeting in Katete.

“Each borehole was costing K 37,000 and were drilled in different parts of the district but currently, we are waiting for pump testing and installation of hand pumps,” she said.

Ms. Mvula also said 11 other boreholes were drilled through the District Commissioner’s office and the council chairperson’s office.

She further said an additional of 11 more boreholes were drilled by World Vision in the different parts of the district.

She said the boreholes where meant to increase sanitation, access to clean water and reducing the distance which people cover to water points.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mvula has said the district has accrued a high water debt from the Eastern Water and Sewerage Company (EWSC).

She disclosed that the debt had been accumulating over the years due to none payment of bills by water users especially the domestic customers.

“Katete has accrued a high outstanding debt amounting to above K 300, 000 which is as a result of non-payment of bills by some customers,” she said.

Ms. Mvula said the institution has since employed bailiffs to collect some items on its behalf in order to recover the loss.

She also said the company was embarking on a programme of service withdrawal for all the accounts which where inactive for more than six months.