Government, in collaboration with the Global Fund, has procured three vehicles and 20 motorbikes for the Ministry of Health in Chienge district in Luapula province.

District Director of Health, Lwara Musa said the three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles and the 20 Motorbikes were bought at a cost of K3 million.

Dr. Musa said the motorbikes and the vehicles will be delivered to the area early next year

He said this in Chienge when he presented a report during a management meeting for all ministries whose functions have been devolved to the local government.

He has since paid tribute to government and the Global Fund for the gesture, adding that the move will greatly improve his department’s efforts of delivering quality health services to people in the area.

Dr. Musa said the motorbikes will be distributed to all the health centres in the district to boost their curative and preventive health services.